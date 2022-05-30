After Sidhu Moosewala's Murder, AP Dhillon Laments 'hate, Threats..' To Punjabi Artists

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was assassinated in Mansa on Sunday in a daylight shooting, a day after his security cover was downgraded. The singer's murder has stirred reactions from all over the globe with celebs as well as fans taking to their social media space to mourn Moosewala's demise. Now, expressing shock over Sidhu's murder, popular singer AP Dhillon, who is well known for his hit tracks like Brown Munde, Mijhail, Ma Belle and more, shed light on 'BTS (behind the scenes) struggles' that Punjabi artists go through on daily basis.

AP Dhillon says Punjabi singers have to deal with 'hate-filled comments, threats'...

On Sunday, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of late singer Sidhu Moosewala on the stories section, adding heartbroken emoticons under the post. In another Instagram story, he alleged it was something to do with what Punjabi singers have to deal with on daily basis.

"Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love", Dhillon wrote.

The Ma Belle fame star even shared that he deeply resonated with Moosewala as he was someone who gained success on his own terms. He went on to state, "I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and our community. We need to do better."

'Oh Waheguru, Heartbreaking': Kangana on Moosewala's death

Earlier, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also condoled the shocking demise of Sidhu Moosewala as she took to her IG stories and wrote, "Oh Waheguru, heartbreaking news...The boy was very talented. I never had the opportunity to meet him in person, but his talent always spoke about him no doubt. It is very hard for the parents, I just hope God gives them the strength to overcome a deep loss. This is a very bad day for the music industry."

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

A day after Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Mansa, Republic Media Network accessed the CCTV footage which captured the moment of the attack. The clip saw Sidhu Moosewala's jeep being fired upon by assailants near Jawaharke village. The video saw how the singer's Thar vehicle was being trailed by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and shortly after they take a turn, a heavy firing took place which is heard in the background.

Following the murder of the 28-year-old, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the murder after which two gangsters were arrested in Moga in connection with the case. Meanwhile, amid political pressure, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has announced a judicial probe into the incident.

