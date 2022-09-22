After Sumner Stroh, Four More Women Accuse Adam Levine Of Cheating On Wife Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5's Adam Levine has been facing the brunt of cheating allegations after an Instagram model accused him of not being loyal to his wife Behati Prinsloo, After the serious accusations by model Sumner Stroh, four other women have come forward and claimed that the singer sent them flirty messages on social media.

More women claim cheating allegations against Adam Levine

As per Page Six, Ashley Russell is the fifth woman to accuse Levine of sending her flirty DMs. Russell who runs a fitness Instagram account claimed that earlier this year, the singer would watch her Stories on the photo and video sharing app, like her posts, and even message her directly. Speaking to the DailyMail, the 21-year-old claimed he would message her "almost every day at night at around 10 p.m."

Speaking to the outlet, Ashley claimed, "I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him. He would like mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym." Ashley also shared screenshots that captured the alleged conversations between Levine and her.

Russell told the outlet she thought it was “weird” that Levine would allegedly talk to her, but she wanted to continue their conversation to see how far she could take him.

Earlier, according to a report by People, Behati Prinsloo is "very upset" about the entire situation. A source close to the Victoria Secret's model revealed that Levine has admitted that he went behind his wife's back and added, "He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though." Adam Levine did not take much time to react to allegations of him cheating on his wife. The Maroon 5 frontman took to his Instagram handle in order to clear the air surrounding the allegations. In his statement, Levine admitted that he crossed a line but claimed he did not cheat on his wife.

IMAGE: Instagram/adamlevine