After Varun-Natasha, Watch Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet's Version Of 'Teri Bhabhi'

Actor Varun Dhawan had recently posted a video with his wife Natasha Dalal, recreating the Teri Bhabi Khadi Hain song. Now, taking a cue from Dhawan and Dalal, one of Bollywood's most loved couple's Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar have joined the bandwagon and recreated the same video. Netizens are gushing over on the recreated version and fans cant stop admiring the duo.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohanpreet Singh shared a reel on the hit song Teri Bhabi Khadi Hai from the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starer Coolie No.1. Singh captioned the post, "#terbhabi @nehakakkar Khadi hai!! (sic)". In the video, Rohanpreet Singh can be seen in a maroon and dark grey blazer and a dark grey turban. Neha wears the traditional purple embroidered outfit, pairing it with golden coloured jhumkas.

Rohan starts the video in a desi style with folded hands, joined by Neha, in her usual fun avatar. The couple can be seen enojying themselves to the tune and Neha's dazzling smile adds charm to the video. Take a look:

Fans react to Rohanpreet's post

Soon after the video was posted on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section, reacting with love and fondness for "the best couple of the universe (sic)".

While one user called Neha Kakkar the "World's best Bhabi," another wrote, "lots of love to the best couple of the universe (sic)". A third user commented, "very cute couple". The comment section was also flooded with heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Neha Kakkar's brother, Tony, too, dropped heart emojis on the adorable post, to which Neha replied, "Hataao Nahin Baby!".

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's fairytale love story:

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had met in August during the shoot of the Nehu Da Vyah music video and eventually fell in love. After being together for six months they got hitched in an Anand Karaj - a traditional Sikh ceremony - in Delhi, on 24 October 2020. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family invited.

The duo never shied away from expressing their feelings for each other on their social media handles and recently, on their anniversary, Neha treated her fans and followers by giving a glimpse into their anniversary celebrations and also expressed that the feeling was 'surreal '. A few days ago, Neha also posted pictures from hubby Rohan's birthday and shared an adorable video with him.

(Image: @rohanpreetsingh/Instagram)