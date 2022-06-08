Ahead Of BTS' Latest Album 'Proof' Release, Here's List Of 48 Songs In The Anthology

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit
The South Korean boy band BTS is one of the most celebrated K-Pop groups in the world. The two-time Grammy-nominated band rose to international fame with their foot-tapping songs and quirky moves. They have now released several songs in English and surely have taken the world by storm with their tracks. The band is now all set to make its comeback with a new anthology album, which includes 48 songs.
BTS' new anthology album is set to represent the band's past, present and future of their nine-year-long journey. The anthology album is divided into three CDs, which include both their songs as a band as well as some individual tracks. The first CD will include 19 tracks, which will have some smash hits such as Dynamite, Life Goes On, Fake Love and more. The second CD consists of subunit tracks, while the final CD is dedicated to the BTS ARMY. It will also include three new songs Yet To Come, For Youth and Run BTS. Apart from these, the third disk will also include some demo versions of the band's past hits. Here is the list of tracks from all the three discs of Proof.
BTS is all set to release their much-awaited anthology album on June 10. Its members - RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook - are currently gearing up to promote the album on various South Korean music shows.