Ahead Of BTS' Latest Album 'Proof' Release, Here's List Of 48 Songs In The Anthology

The South Korean boy band BTS is one of the most celebrated K-Pop groups in the world. The two-time Grammy-nominated band rose to international fame with their foot-tapping songs and quirky moves. They have now released several songs in English and surely have taken the world by storm with their tracks. The band is now all set to make its comeback with a new anthology album, which includes 48 songs.

BTS' new anthology album is set to represent the band's past, present and future of their nine-year-long journey. The anthology album is divided into three CDs, which include both their songs as a band as well as some individual tracks. The first CD will include 19 tracks, which will have some smash hits such as Dynamite, Life Goes On, Fake Love and more. The second CD consists of subunit tracks, while the final CD is dedicated to the BTS ARMY. It will also include three new songs Yet To Come, For Youth and Run BTS. Apart from these, the third disk will also include some demo versions of the band's past hits. Here is the list of tracks from all the three discs of Proof.

Proof: First CD: Tracklist

No More Dream

Born Singer

N. O.

Boy In Luv

I NEED U

Danger

RUN

Spring Day

Burning Up (Fire)

Blood Sweat & Tears

FAKE LOVE

IDOL

DNA

Boy With Luv

Dynamite

ON

Life Goes On

Butter

Yet To Come

Proof: Second CD: Tracklist

Run BTS

Stay

Moon

Intro: Persona

Jamais Vu

Trivia: Seesaw

BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER

Outro: Ego

Filter

Her

Friends

Singularity

00:00 (Zero O'Clock)

Euphoria

Dimple

Proof: Third CD: Tracklist

Young Love

Jump (Demo Ver.)

Boy In Luv (Demo Ver.)

Quotation Mark

I NEED YOU (Demo Ver.)

Boyz With Fun (with Jimin)

Tony Montana (Demo Ver.)

Young Forever (RM Demo Ver.)

DNA (J-Hope Demo Ver.)

Spring Day (V Demo Ver.)

Epiphany (Jin Demo Ver.)

Seesaw (Demo Ver.)

Still With You (Acapella)

For Youth

BTS is all set to release their much-awaited anthology album on June 10. Its members - RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook - are currently gearing up to promote the album on various South Korean music shows.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit