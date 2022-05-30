BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung enjoyed an indoor sky diving session on Monday, May 30. This comes just hours after the K-pop band landed in the United States of America. For those unaware, the septet departed for the US to meet President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss Asian inclusion and representation and anti-Asian hate crimes. Before their meeting with the leader, the group spent some fun time together in the country.

BTS' V gives a sneak peek of band's fun time in the US

Taking to Instagram, V shared a slew of photos and videos on his stories to give fans a glimpse of his first day in the country. In the posts, the singer can be seen trying indoor sky diving. The BTS member wasn't alone as he was accompanied by teammate Jin. While sharing the post, he wrote, "Let's go pick clouds." In another story, Taehyung expressed, "I'm also up there. I'm a cool one too." Apart from sky-diving, the BTS member also tried his luck at golfing. Take a look at it below:

This comes just days after all the members of the septet revealed their inspiration behind Proof ahead of the release of their 10th album. For the unversed, Proof, which includes a total of 3 CDs, is an anthology chronicling the origin of the Korean band and their journey in the past 9 years. Set to release on June 10, the new album traces their entire journey, from highs and lows to fighting prejudice and emerging as a global icon.

The group's management agency Bighit Music recently revealed Jungkook's source of inspiration for 'Proof'. "I tended to think of Kim Taehyung & artist V as being separate & I thought I had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the singularity MV. That was when I thought hard about who I was as a person and I felt a bit confused. Artist V performs on stage and enjoys himself with ARMY, but Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends. Now I'm able to accept both sides of myself but also keep them separate. I've lessened the burden of thinking so much, too, just like how the day resets at midnight. But I think all this time I spent pondering is the Proof that, made me into who I am today,’’ V said in the post.

