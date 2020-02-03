Akon's Best Songs From His Storied Career That Are Perfect For Every Emotion

Akon is amongst the most popular names of the music industry. He has received numerous accolades for his contribution to the global music industry, including five Grammy Awards nominations. Apart from his epic journey as an artist, the star has recently launched his own Akon city in Senegal.

Being such a celebrated international star, Akon has given some of the greatest songs which are still binged by many music lovers. Every song of the singer tells a story of either love, pleasure or sadness. Here are the best songs of Akon that are perfect for every mood.

Lonely - 2005

The song says more than one can feel. It explains the story of heartbreak, separation and loneliness. This single is a perfect song for telling your partner how you feel. Apart from the lyrics that can send chills down your spine, the beats and the melody will leave any listener awestruck.

It became Akon's first major worldwide hit and quickly reached the Top in the list of 10 best songs in at least 10 countries around the world. Lonely sold more than two million copies in the US.

Smack That feat Eminem - 2006

Smack That featuring Eminem was Akon's first track from his second album Konvicted. A featured rap from Eminem helped turn the song into Akon's one of the biggest hits.

Eminem also served as producer and co-songwriter for the recording. Smack That was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. Smack That became the song without which every party is empty.

I Wanna Love You feat Snoop Dogg - 2006

I Wanna Love You featuring Snoop Dogg is Akon's first pop single. Initially, Plies was supposed to rap in the song but due to his arrest for illegal gun possession, Akon chose to use a rap by Snoop Dogg.

I Wanna Love You was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. The pop song became a love anthem for many couples across the world.

Don't Matter - 2007

Akon gently presented tale of forbidden love fighting against all the odds to stay together. Considered to be Akon's best creations, it still marks his hold on the industry. Don't Matter has a mesmerizing melody and intriguing beats perfect enough to steal all the hearts.

The song includes a sample from Bob Marley's 1979 recording Zimbabwe. The single became the top 10 track of 2007 all across the globe. The song sold more than three million copies in the US alone.

