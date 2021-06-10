'Alcohol-free': TWICE's New Song Features Band On A Tropical Vacation And 'drunk On Love'

South Korean girl band TWICE's new song titled Alcohol-Free was released yesterday, on June 9, and has already garnered close to 21 million views on Youtube. The Alcohol-Free music video was released two days prior to the album titled Taste of Love, which will be released on June 11, 2021. The K-Pop band's party anthem comprises upbeat music and the nine girls having a blast in a tropical destination.

The meaning behind TWICE's new song

According to a report by Elite Daily, TWICE's latest track titled Alcohol-Free was released yesterday and it is the first track from their upcoming album Taste of Love. The nine girls, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu can be seen enjoying amidst palm trees, beaches with summer-themed mocktails while singing about being high on life and love. The chorus is all about the girls saying how they are drunk, even though they are alcohol-free and it happens whenever they think about the person they love.

The imagery of fresh fruit juices, cocktails, flowers and the golden sands of the beach are consistent throughout the music video. The girl band talks about the effect their lovers have had on them and says how a spell is cast, which makes other thoughts cease to exist and love feels easy. The music video begins with the group dancing on a sunny beach and soon moves onto fantasy elements featuring Jihyo sitting in a huge cocktail glass, to Chaeryong dropping emojis from her phone straight into the juicer blender jar.

TWICE's latest album Taste of Love

TWICE will make a comeback with their 10th mini-album Taste of Love on June 11, 2021. The mini-album features Alchohol-Free as the lead single along with five more tracks. The physical edition of the album will also have an additional Engish version track titled Cry For Me. The group also performed Alcohol-Free on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few days ago. TWICE's third Japanese studio album Perfect World will be released on July 28, 2021. Prior to Taste of Love, the girl group released their eighth Japanese single album titled Kura Kura in May 2021.

