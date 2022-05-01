Alicia Keys On Prioritizing Mental Health; Says She 'didn't Value Herself For Years'

Singer Alicia Keys recently spoke about the importance of prioritizing one's mental well-being, stating that she values herself much more now. In a new cover story for Fast Company magazine's summer issue, the Girl On Fire crooner mentioned she learnt about work-life balance in order to be most productive, saying that she overlooked these things for several years.

Reflecting on her decades-long stint in the entertainment world, she said that one learns to strive for perfection, no matter how negatively it affects them. "The same thing happened to me when I was 20. You don't even know who you are at 20," she mentioned.

Alicia Keys talks about the importance of prioritizing one's mental health

Iterating how people used to watch her intently in the early days of her career, she said she had to build walls around herself to avoid any 'violation'. "But I put up the worst kind of wall: the one that you pretend is not there. You think you're protecting yourself but you're actually hurting yourself," Keys stated.

Alicia's earlier mantra, 'Fake it till you make it' didn't work for her eventually, and she reveals feeling 'much more honest' once she stopped pretending. The musicians further mentioned that she imbibed the 'tireless work ethic' from her role model mother. Alicia said of her mom, "She had to work these long hours, and so I saw her and I said, 'Okay, that's what you do. You work hard."

While her constant hustle has earned the musician several accolades, including 15 Grammy awards and four Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping singles, she is now striving to build a 'comfortable working environment'. "Coming from the music [industry], it's kind of expected that you start early, and you'll end late, and you're never going to have weekends off," Keys said and added how she has to work extra hard to 'create the proper culture'.

Lastly, she spoke about making mental health assistance more accessible. She said it's 'horrendous' how mental wellness is a privilege. "We don't invest in the whole being. We invest in the physical. But we don't invest in the mental," she pointed out.

