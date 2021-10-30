Alicia Keys Releases 'Best Of Me' With Music Video From Her Upcoming Album 'Keys'; WATCH

American singer Alicia Keys has finally dropped a new single titled Best Of Me accompanied by a music video from her upcoming highly-anticipated album, Keys. The album is set to have two different vibes and sides as billed by the singer earlier. The music video has references to her marriage with Swizz Beatz. The duo got married in 2010.

Alicia Keys drops 'Best Of Me'

Taking to her Instagram, the 40-year-old singer announced the release of her new track from the upcoming album Keys. She also shared a snippet of the music video where she is seen soulfully singing in a white gown as the video celebrates her marriage to her husband Swizz Beatz. Sharing the video, she wrote, ''Your Friday is about to get so much better!! 🔒🔓🎶🎥 Go watch that video for Best Of Me now!! This song continues to give me chills. As do you @therealswizzz 😍😍😍 Big love to @tttheartist beautiful direction!! Let me know how you love it!! #KEYS is COMING!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙''

Interestingly, the singer's husband Swizz Beatz who is also a renowned producer revealed in the comments section that the music video was shot on their 11th anniversary. He wrote, ''😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 the fact that we shot this on our 11th anniversary is crazy 🙏🏽🙏🏽🎉🎉'' Fans also appeared excited about the new track as one fan commented, ''What a beautiful video for a beautiful song and a beautiful artist 😍 I love it. I’m so ready for KEYS ! I missed you'' while another believed that Keys was finally channelling her inner side.

More on Alicia Keys' upcoming album 'Keys'

Earlier, the singer shared a brief sneak peek into the new track on her Instagram by writing, ''Ahhhh “Best Of Me” (Original & Unlocked) is HERE!!!!!!!🔒🔓💜💜💜Let me not talk your ear off it’s time to 🔊🔊🔊🗣🗣🗣🎧🎧🎧🎧👂🏽👂🏽👂🏽👂🏽We’re officially on the journey to #KEYS!!! 🔑🔑🔑 🔥🤯🔥🤯I’m so excited to show you what’s comin!!!! 👀👀'' She also wrote, ''Every time I hear this song I lose my mind!! 🤯🤯Get ready to be addicted. Best Of Me drops at midnight.''

The upcoming album is set to be a follow-up to the 2020 album titled Alicia. Talking about the album, she had shared on Twitter, ''The Album. 2 Sides. 2 Versions. Original and Unlocked Coming Soon.''

Image: Instagram/@aliciakeys