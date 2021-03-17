Alisha Chinai's Birthday Quiz: Know How Well You Know 'Made In India' Singer

Alisha Chinai is one of the most popular Indian pop singers from the 90s. She is best known for the super hit song Made In India that currently has more than 100 million views on YouTube. The artist was born on March 18, 1965, and celebrates her 56th birthday on March 18, 2021. On this special occasion, take a quiz about the artist and see how well you know her.
1. Where was Alisha Chinai born?
- A. Noida, Delhi
- B. Ahmedabad, Gujarat
- C. Mumbai, Maharashtra
- D. Bangalore, Karnataka
2. Alisha Chinai began her career in the year
- A. 1980
- B.1985
- C. 1990
- D. 1995
3. Which of these is the name of Alisha Chinai’s album?
- A. Madonna of India
- B. India Made
- C. Magic
- D. Alisha…Aaye!
4. Who introduced Alisha Chinai to the Hindi film music industry?
- A. Anu Malik
- B. Bappi Lahiri
- C. RD Burman
- D. Kishore Kumar
5. Alisha Chinai’s popular Made In India song features which actor?
- A. R. Madhavan
- B. Anil Kapoor
- C. Suneel Shetty
- D. Milind Soman
6. Alisha Chinai filed a case against which well-known music composer and later worked with him?
- A. Vijay Benedict
- B. Sudesh Bhosle
- C. Anu Malik
- D. Amit Kumar
7. What was Alisha Chinai called by many of her fans?
- A. Queen of Indipop
- B. Pop Princess
- C. Indiapop Empress
- D. Koel
8. Alisha Chinai won the best Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for which song?
- A. Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge
- B. Kaate Nahin Katthe
- C. Dum Dum Mast Qalandar
- D. Kajra Re
9. Which of these is NOT an album of Alisha Chinai?
- A. Babydoll
- B. Sunoh
- C. Madonna
- D. Aah..Alisha!
10. After a small break, Alisha Chinai made her comeback as a playback singer with which song?
- A. Oh My Darling
- B. Andekhi Anjaani
- C. Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
- D. Jaane Dil Mein
11. Alisha Chinai was a judge on which season of Indian Idol?
- A. Season 1
- B. Season 2
- C. Season 3
- D. Season 4
12. Alisha Chinai collaborated with Lesle Lewis for which album?
- A. Dhaun
- B. The Way We Do It
- C. Once More
- D. Bombay Girl
Answer Keys
1. B
2. B
3. A
4. B
5. D
6. C
7. A
8. D
9. B
10. A
11. C
12. D
Promo Image Source: www.alishachinai.com
