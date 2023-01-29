Alka Yagnik Beats BTS, Taylor Swift To Become Most Streamed Artist On YouTube In 2022

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik became the most streamed artist on YouTube in 2022 surpassing BTS, BLACKPINK, and Taylor Swift among others. According to the Guinness World Book Records, the singer was the most streamed artist on YouTube globally with 15.3 billion YouTube streams in 2022, and an average of 42 million per day.

Not only this, but the list also revealed that the 'Ek Din Aap' crooner was also the most streamed artist on YouTube in 2021 and 2020 with 17.7 billion and 16.6 billion streams respectively.

Alka Yagnik surpasses BTS, Taylor Swift

According to ChartMasters, nearly 25% of YouTube subscribers are from India. Asia holds the largest market share globally, while South Korean superstars BTS and BLACKPINK dominated the top 10 with 7.95 billion, and 7.03 billion streams, respectively.

Moreover, Taylor Swift stood at 4.33 billion and Drake was at 50th place with 2.9 billion streams. The list also included Indian singers like Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh, and Kumar Sanu at 10.8 billion, 10.7 billion and 9.09 billion streams.

More about Alka Yagnik

Alka Yagnik dominated the music industry in the 1990s and is continuing to do so today. She has recorded over 20,000 songs for albums and movies throughout her four-decade career. The BBC's list of the Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of All Time also featured songs by the legendary singer.

From 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' to 'You Are My Soniya,' she has given us some of the biggest blockbusters of all time. She has won two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer from 36 nominations.

