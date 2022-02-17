Alka Yagnik Pens Emotional Note For Bappi Lahiri: 'My Elder Brother, Will Miss My Dada'

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passed away in a Mumbai hospital on February 15, 2022. He was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. As per the doctors, the legend, who gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Wardat, and many more, died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) shortly before midnight. Many singers, close friends and B-town celebrities paid a heartfelt tribute to the iconic singer.

The entire nation is mourning the unfortunate demise of Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at the age of 69 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Alka Yagnik, who is still in a state of shock, considered Bappi Da as a part of her family. They used to often record songs together during the 1980s and 90s. Paying a heartfelt tribute to the late singer, Alka Yagnik took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture as both could be seen in all smiles.

Alka Yagnik pens emotional note for 'Disco King'

The Meri Mehbooba singer penned a note for Bappi Lahiri, stating, "It is very difficult to find words for people who have been more than just colleagues … We all know the achievements of ‘THE’ Bappida, his amazing versatility, popularity and trend-setting compositions … him being the DISCO KING of music on one hand … and composing melodious evergreen songs like ‘Saiyyan bina ghar soona, chaltey chaltey, aao tumhe chaand pe le jaaein, inteha ho gayi intezaar ki’ on the other".

Stating that she used to consider him her elder brother, Alka wrote, "But he was more to me than that … he was my elder brother … whenever he used to see me low, he would hold my hand and say … what’s the matter … I’m Ure dada, u r my family, come home whenever you are sad or upset … this is your home." Yagnik continued, "I have spent a lot of time with the Lahiris … every occasion, every celebration, every puja at their home … have shared their joys and sorrows … our family & they both share a strong family bond … the sweetest."

'We are losing our gems': Alka Yagnik

A part of her note read, "Warmest n loving man ever, always smiling, very innocent and childlike in so many ways… always had a good word for everyone. These are the worst times ever." "The music industry is very very poor now as we are losing our gems one by one … will miss Bappida the great legendary composer a lot, but will miss my loving sweet Dada even more …", she mentioned.

Image: Instagram/@therealalkayagnik