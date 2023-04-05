Alka Yagnik Recalls Having No Clue About BTS After Topping Highest YouTube Streams

Alka Yagnik, who became the most streamed artist of 2022, revealed in a recent interview that she had no idea about the K-pop boy band BTS. She said that her daughter Syesha Kapoor told her about the global pop icons. Her daughter also explained her what it meant to leave behind such stars in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Alka Yagnik made it to the Guinness Book of World Records after recording 15.3 billion streams, leaving behind Taylor Swift and BTS. While talking to Radio Nasha, she said, "When I asked Syesha, who is BTS, she was shocked. She told me 'Ma, you are a wonder!' She told me about them but it did not affect me much. She was surprised to see that I was not too excited despite such a huge achievement."

Alka Yagnik breaking records

As per a report, Alka Yagnik's songs had an average of 42 million streams. Before that in 2021, she had 17 billion streams on her songs, while in 2020 she had around 16.6 billion streams. BTS had 7.95 billion streams while Taylor Swift recorded around 4.33 billion streams on her songs. Bad Bunny made it to the second spot with 14.7 billion streams and the other three who made it to the top five included Indian singers. Udit Narayan had 10.8 billion streams, Arijit Singh had 10.7 billion streams, and Kumar Sanu had 9.09 billion streams.

About Alka Yagnik

Alkya Yagnik is an Indian playback singer who received several accolades including Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, Filmfare Awards, and National Film Awards. She made her singing debut through the film Payal Ki Jhankaar in 1980. Then, she rose to fame for her song Mere Angane Mein from the 1981 film Laawaris. Her song EK Do Teen from Tezaab added to her fame and she won her first Filmfare for the song.