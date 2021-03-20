Alka Yagnik's Birthday: Top 90s Songs By The Melody Queen That Will Make You Nostalgic

Alka Yagnik's birthday falls on March 20. This talented singer has given her voice in over 1,000 films across nine languages including, Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Tamil, to name a few. Although Alka started singing professionally at the age of six at AIR, Calcutta(Kolkata), the singer received her first break at the age of 14. She started her career in the Indian film industry with Chitalkar's 'Thirkat Ang' from the film Payal ki Jhankar(1980).

Alka then lent her voice for several songs by Kalyanji-Anandji and Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Although, after eight years of starting her career, the singer rose to fame with Laxmikant-Pyarelal's composition, 'Ek Do Teen' from the film Tezaab. Alka then went on to sing more than 2,000 melodies in her singing career bagging seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer.

The singer has been singing for more than 20 years in the industry. She has also ventured into judging reality shows. Today on the occasion of her birthday, check out some of her best melodies from the '90s:

Baazigar O Baazigar:

Alka voiced Kajol in this hit track from the film Baazigar. The song also features Shah Rukh Khan. It is one of the biggest hits of the time.

Gazab Ka Hai Din:

This one from Aamir Khan's debut film. This song was featured on Juhi Chawla and Aamir. It featured the couple getting lost in the jungle and Alka melodious voice suited perfectly to the scene.

Meri Mehbooba:

This song surely touched a chord with many hearts. Alka Yagnik collaborated with Kumar Sanu on this soundtrack featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry. She also bagged a Filmfare award for this song.

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai:

The '90s was ruled by many stars and Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were indeed one of them. This song from the film Saajan was a hit among the audience. Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai continues to be one of Alka Yagnik's finest works to date.

Tip Tip Barsa:

This song from Mohra is everyone's favourite. Alka Yagnik's voice in this romantic number was just as sizzling as Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's chemistry, if not more. This track is still regarded as one of the most iconic rain songs in Bollywood.

Bahon Ke Darmiyan:

Alka Yagnik's songs list also includes this melodious track from the film Khamoshi: The Musical. The song focused on Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala's chemistry. It went on to become one of the biggest hit of the time.

Ek Din Aap Yun:

One of the sweetest songs from the film Yes Boss. Ek Din Aap Yun was filmed on Juhi Chawla. Alka beautifully presented the song in her soulful voice.

Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein:

Alka Yagnik's voice fits perfectly with Karisma Kapoor's expression in this soulful melody from the 90s. This song was also one of the best songs of Alka's career. Raja Hindustani had many such amazing songs but this one was the best among all.

Taal Se Taal Mila:

Another addition to her Filmfare Awards list was all thanks to this song. Alka's background in semi-classical was an added advantage to nailing this melodious track. It was featured on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mainly.

Ladki Badi Anjani Hai:

Alka sang all tracks from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. And yet, this song remains one of her best in the film. In this song, the singer matched-up to the chirpy Anjali's personally with her cheerful peppy voice.

Dilbar Dilbar:

Many of you know the latest version of the Dilbar song, but the original version is still a classic. Filmed on Sushmita Sen the song was a hit dance number in the 90s. And it continues to remain a favourite even today.

Mohabbat Ho Gayee Hain:

Alka voiced Twinkle Khanna for this hit song from the film Baadshah. The song also brought out the sizzling chemistry between the leads. Her voice and Twinkle's expression were a perfect match.