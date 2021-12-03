All The Reasons BTS Trended During Their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' Concert In LA

The world witnessed the magic of music and dance of the South Korean boyband BTS during their four-day long Permission To Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles. ARMY, name of the band's fandom, at the venue as well at home who enjoyed the online streaming were filled with joy and exhilarating as they saw their favourite band for the first time in over two years at the SoFi stadium in LA. Owing to their powerful presence, BTS was continuously spotted on the list of trending topics on Twitter over the course of four days.

As the concert came to an end with a promise of meeting again next year, BTS announced their next concert in their home country South Korea. To mark the end of the successful sold-out concerts, here are all the reasons the 7-member band trended online during their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' concert in LA.

Jin cosplays Squid Game doll

The oldest member of the band landed himself on the trending topics list on day one of the concerts for sporting an adorable hairstyle. The singer tied his hair in pigtails and adorned them with ribbons to cosplay the popular red light, green light doll from the survival drama Squid Game. The look stole several hearts at the venue with Jin receiving numerous compliments online.

jin imitating squid game’s red light green light ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/uGPxV1YP8G — jin archive JIN DAY D-1 (@jinifactory) November 29, 2021

Leader RM's powerful speech

The band members took to their turns to address the BTS ARMY at the concert. Marking their first in-person concert in over two years, leader of the band RM's speech captured the attention of the masses where he stated that their fans were the proof of their existence, their value, their breath, their love and peace.

Suga's red hair

The rapper of the band, Suga debuted his fierce red hair on stage and captured the hearts of the ARMY. Fans were enthralled by his fierce on-stage charisma.

J-Hope gets emotional

While addressing the ARMY, beloved member of the group, J-Hope became emotional as he came face to face with his fans after two years. ARMY were quick to send in their support as the trended 'We love HOBI' worldwide.

WE LOVE YOU JUNG HOSEOK

WE LOVE YOU HOBI WE LOVE SOOOO SOO MUCHHHH YOU DESERVE ALL THE HAPPINESS OF THE WORLD 😭🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/mVUikY9KPl — Sam♡⁷ | F EXAM IT'S JIN DAY🥺❤️ (@Idkwhyimhere240) November 29, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey and more celebrities at BTS' concert

It is no secret that the band has made several friends in Hollywood since their rise in popularity in America. Several celebrities like Zayn, Conan Gray, Anderson Park, Halsey and more were spotted enjoying the concert. Singer Megan Thee Stallion and British boyband Coldplay singer Chris Martin surprised ARMY by performing Butter and My Universe, respectively, at the concert.

Last night was EVERYTHING 🧈💗 Thank you to my friends @BTS_twt for having meee pic.twitter.com/Pcy5VclUrn — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 29, 2021

Celebrities attending BTS PTD LA concert Day-1



Anderson paak ✔️

Conan gray ✔️

zayn malik ✔️❓

Becky G? pic.twitter.com/WjdZhq6sRY — 🍸⁷ bae (JIN DAY) (@sopetwtbae) November 28, 2021

Taehyung cosplays Squid Game

V, known for his charming personality which reflects in his on-stage shenanigans, cosplayed the red guard from Squid Game. Pictures and videos of the singer dancing with the costume took the internet by storm as it was shared several times on the internet.

KIM TAEHYUNG AS SQUID GAME CHARACTER pic.twitter.com/k6b2cY2V1Y — Elysha 💜 | V DAY AND TAEHYUNG OST IS COMING (@myonlyTAEger) December 2, 2021

Jungkook in a black blazer

The Golden Maknae has the tendency to trend worldwide online by simply entertaining the ARMY with his powerful stage presence. The young singer Jungkook took over the internet after his pictures from the concert where he sported a black blazer surfaced online.

jungkook's black swan intro!! pic.twitter.com/Ut7t2ue3XE — jk updates | vids 🎥 (@jjklve_) December 3, 2021

ARMY surprises Jin

The final day of the concert came a day ahead of Kim Seokjin's birthday. To celebrate the occasion, ARMY at the venue surprised Jin by turning their army bombs into little moons referring to his hit singe 'Moon'.

not me crying like a fountain in public because of this video where jin commented the event we did for his birthday earlier at the concert. god i love him an insane amount, please be always happy and healthy my seokjinie pic.twitter.com/nVTrT1QXzO — robi⁷ ia 🪐 (@girlbossjiminie) December 3, 2021

Image: Twitter/@BTS21_2019