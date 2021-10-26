All Time Low Deny Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct; 'will Not Fuel Or Amplify Lies'

The US rock band All Time Low, recently, took to their social media handles and denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against the band, which also included guitarist Jack Barakat sexually abusing a minor girl, calling them 'absolutely and unequivocally false.' The band issued a two-page long statement that is signed by all four members. Scroll down to read more.

All Time Low denies allegations of sexual misconduct

In an official statement posted later on Monday, All Time Low band members said, "When a TikTok video gained traction a few weeks ago alluding to inappropriate behaviour within our camp, we chose not to respond because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name. We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie, and in doing so, robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice."

They continued, "It is with that in mind that we have to state with outright certainty that what is being said about us is completely and utterly false.” The band said they would be investigating the source of these 'false' allegations and seeking legal recourse. And further affirmed their commitment to '[standing] with victims … We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our shows and band that is welcoming, healthy and safe.'

The US rock band added, "But we cannot and will not fuel or amplify lies that only cloud and distort the true stories of those who need to be heard and represented."

Earlier this month, a woman took to TikTok and dropped a video claiming that an unnamed popular pop-punk act had invited her onto their tour bus when she was 13 years of age. The woman alleged inappropriate behaviour and included attempts "to take her bra off for their nasty collection" and that they "offered her beers" and subsequently prank-called her friend. Since then, the video has taken over the internet and netizens were quick to connect its details with the Maryland band.

Later, on Monday, an anonymous woman also accused Jack Barakat of sexual assault while she was underage, beginning in the year 2011 when she was 15-years-old. The woman alleged that the abuse continued during the group’s tour in 2011 and their subsequent tours. She claimed that in 2016, the band's other member had also witnessed her being sexually assaulted by Barakat, and alleged that the abuse continued until she was 21-years-old.

In a now-deleted Twitter thread along with her account, the woman penned, "I now realise that I was being manipulated by a man who groomed me during a time when I was an emotionally vulnerable child." She added that the incidents involved drugs and precipitated an eating disorder, repeated suicide attempts and mental anguish.

All Time Low was established in the year 2003 and it rose to fame with exposure on the Vans Warped Tour, a now-defunct staple of the pop-punk scene. The band has released eight albums in total. Their most recent four records include 2020’s Wake Up, Sunshine.

Image: Instagram/@alltimelow