Aloe Blacc Talks About Unreleased Songs With Late DJ Avicii In His Live Session

Musician Aloe Blacc took to his Instagram on April 20 to go live on the occasion of his late friend Avicii's death anniversary. In the hour-long live session, Aloe focused on the unreleased songs where he collaborated with his friend Avicii. He also welcomed former collaborators which included Dan Tyminski, who is the vocalist of the song Hey Brother. He also invited Sandro Cavazza who was the vocalist of the song Without You that was released in 2017. Read further to know how Aloe Blacc reflected on the unreleased songs.

Aloe Blacc gives live tribute on Avicii's death anniversary

During the live session, the musician recalled the time he performed Black and Blue at Miami's Ultra Music Festival. It is the same event where Avicii's song Wake Me Up was booed by the audience. As per Billboard, he said that they all got on stage and the audience was expecting the typical show that they had seen before. He recalled that Avicii whose real name was Tim came out on stage with three-four musicians and decided to perform live at the EDM festival. He added that Tim took a huge risk and he was extremely daring. The first review that came out online was harsh but the DJ surely did change the course of EDM in the industry.

Aloe also answered few fans who asked if he will release the unreleased songs. He said that he doesn't have the power to do so and it is in the power of people. He added that ultimately everyone feels that without the DJ, the song isn't finished and that it will not be "Avicii's" track. He also talked about the backstory of another unreleased song titled Please Forgive Me. He said that he walks into the session with a lot of ideas and he picks up lyrics that might work. He revealed that there was a concept that he had on his phone which he never used before. He added that Avicii was playing the beat and he just scrolled through his phone and found the lyrics that would fit the beat.

The live session was joined by over 1700 people. The session encouraged donations to the Time Bergling Foundation which was founded by the late DJ's family. The organisation works on suicide preventive measures.

Promo Image Source: Aloe Blacc's Instagram