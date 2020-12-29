Aly & AJ Surprise Fans With 'Potential Breakup Song' Explicit Version

An upgraded version of Potential Breakup Song is here. Aly and AJ have released an explicit version of their hit years after its debut. The song made the two sisters overnight singing sensation and this break-up track was part of every radio playlist. Find out more details about this explicit version of Potential Breakup Song here.

Aly & AJ re-release explicit version of ‘Potential Breakup Song’

The music industry and music lovers have often witnessed the re-release of several tracks and albums. While some of these songs and albums are released as part of a special anniversary edition are simply released to introduce an upgrade in an old track. Same is the case with Aly and AJ re-releasing their famous track, Potential Breakup Song.

Also read | Aly Goni Shares Underwater Selfie, Captions It With An Interesting Quote On Life

That’s not all this time the singing duo released an explicit version of this hit track. Aly and AJ’s fans have been demanding this explicit version for years now. Finally, the singers gave in and released this new version of their track. The timing of this song is also correct since the year is about to end and their fans can reminisce good old days before 2020 ends.

But this explicit version should not come as a surprise to Aly and AJ fans since the sister talked about their old songs and album in a recent interview with Us Weekly. During this interview, Aly said that she “likes” their track Potential Breakup Song and she and her sister are “extremely proud of it”. But while talking about the song Aly also mentioned that she and her sister would produce the song differently now.

Also read | Natasa Stankovic Posts Adorable Pic With Son & Ex-boyfriend Aly Goni Has Something To Say

After this revelation, even AJ jumped in agreed with her sister. According to AJ, she would love to their song, Potential Breakup Song get a “facelift”. AJ added that the way pop music has changed their hit track deserves to change and they would love to reproduce it and make it into a completely different song.

During this interview, the two also discussed how they have spent the entire quarantine working on their new album. This upcoming album will be their first full-length album Insomniatic. Since they working on this new album they have been more focused on future music rather than their past discography.

Also read | Justin Bieber Asks About COVID-19 Situation In India During Live Session With Riyaz Aly

Also read | Chris Evans And Olympian Aly Raisman Arrange A Playdate For Their Rescue Dogs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.