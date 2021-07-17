Aly Goni Sets Dance Floor On Fire With Jasmin Bhasin At Rahul Vaidya's Wedding; WATCH

Singer Rahul Vaidya's 'best man' Aly Goni set the stage on fire on Friday as he celebrated the wedding of his best friend to actor Disha Parmar. Attending the wedding recepotion, Aly Goni grabbed eyeballs as he entered with his girlfriend and couple's close friend, Jasmin Bhasin during the 'couple entries' segment of the wedding reception.

Shortly after, popular singer Mika Singh shared an Instagram story of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin grooving to the latest numbers at Rahul Vaidya's wedding reception and setting the tone for the celebrations. The couple popularly known as 'Jasly' became the talk of the town along with several celebrities such as Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, and Anushka Sen who also shook a leg at the ceremony.

Check out Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's moves at Rahul Vaidya's wedding

Previously, Ali Goni had shared a picture with Rahul Vaidya on his Instagram before the wedding. In the photo, Vaidya was seen dressed up and ready for the ceremony. While sharing the photo Aly wrote "Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai (today is my friend's wedding)."

DisHul Wedding

The most awaited wedding of the season took on July 16 after singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar tied the knot. The couple's wedding was a hot topic with the hashtag 'DisHulWedding' trending on various social media platforms. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had announced the news of their wedding a few days back through social media in a joint statement. Since then the couple has been sharing photos from their pre-nuptial ceremonies like Mehendi and Haldi on their respective social media handles. At their wedding reception, Disha and Rahul looked lovely as they shook a leg on the romantic number Dekha Hazaro Dafaa and Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars. Watch the couple's first dance-

