AMA 2019: From Debuts To Thank You Speech; Highlights Of The Event

The music industry came together at Downtown Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater for the 47th American Music Awards 2019. Sunday night's show hosted by Ciara saw various notable moments, including moving performances and powerful speeches. Taylor Swift's speech upon receiving the show's Artist of the Decade award, Billie Eilish making her award show debut and others celebrating their history with the annual show, among others, caught the attention of the audience. From the night's energetic performances to classic tributes, here are the most notable moments from the American Music Awards:

Selena sings Taylor danced with the audience

Selena Gomez returned to the AMAs stage after two years with a double performance of her new singles, Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now. The rendition of Gomez's emotional ballad Lose You To Love Me, was shot in black and white and kicked off the music awards show. The singer donned a floor-length, long-sleeved black dress. When it came time for the upbeat Look At Her Now, Gomez reentered the stage in a sparkly bodysuit. The cameras showed Gomez's close friend Taylor Swift singing and dancing with a few audience members.

Lizzo's AMA Debut Performance

Lizzo has taken command of the charts with her exceptional sound and lyrics for a while. Marking her American Music Awards debut, she delivered a compelling and soul-stirring rendition of her Cuz I Love You single, Jerome. The cell phone-waving crowd could be seen both in front of her and reflected behind her on a large screen.

Carrie Underwood got emotional while giving a speech

Singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood bagged the Country Album of the Year Award at the 2019 American Music Awards. While thanking the audience and her husband, she broke down on the stage. Underwood also added that she was grateful for all that has happened to her in 2019.

Tonight was a dream! Thank you, fans, for voting...and for the love and support that you CONSTANTLY give! @AMAs I also want to say what an honor it was to be nominated with @KelseaBallerini @MarenMorris @DanAndShay and @KaneBrown ! You guys are... https://t.co/bNgaM16GYH pic.twitter.com/UQ6u48kHcy — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 25, 2019

Tomi Braxton's timeless voice mesmerised the audience

Dressed in a snowy white gown, Tomi Braxton's smooth, rich voice sounded throughout the Microsoft Theater. Meanwhile, the images of cascading snowfall sailed behind her, and a string orchestra surrounded her. Braxton performed Un-Break My Heart, the breakup ballad that made her famous.

Taylor Swift proved to be the artist o the decade

Taylor Swift opened her performance by singing The Man, followed by hits including Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble, Blank Space, Shake It Off and Lover. The pop star was joined by Camila Cabello, Halsey, Misty Copeland and Craig Hall while performing. Following the nostalgic numbers, Swift thanked Carole King for inspiring her as an artist.

