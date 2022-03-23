As one of the finest Indian music composers and singers, Amaal Malik is collaborating with the Italian singer, Matteo Bocelli along with music sensations Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar. Speaking to Republic, they got candid while introducing their new song together titled 'Amore.'

As the Italian sensation Matteo Bocelli, son of world icon, Andrea Bocelli, makes his debut in India, he spoke to us about his experience visiting Mumbai. On the other hand, the melodious twin sisters, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar jammed up to their recently released song, 'Single Saiyaan' and gave us a sneak-peek into Amaal Malik's fun and crazy rehearsal time.

Composed and backed by Amaal Malik, his new song, Amore includes a special collaboration between the Italian singer, Matteo Bocelli along with Indian popstars Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar. The Hindi lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa while the English lyrics by Matteo and Shridhar Solanki. While the song is set to release later this year, the official music video will be shot in India this week.

Amaal, Sukriti & Prakriti gear up for their next International collab after Dua Lipa

While speaking to Republic, Matteo Bocelli talked about his experience visiting the country for the first time and even shed light on how his father Andrea Bocelli, always gives him efficient pieces of feedback on his music. However, he also added that it was time for him to walk on his own while stating that his father had given him the freedom to create his experiences by himself. While expressing his excitement for the new collaboration, Matteo revealed how happy his father was the moment he learnt about his visit to India. The Italian singer further talked about what inspired him while writing the song and said -

"As this is a heartbreak and a love song and I consider myself a romantic soul and this is the reason why I really feel that I was comfortable with the song. And a big thank you to Amaal for inspiring me with his music and to these amazing stars. It is amazing when you connect two countries, in this case, India and Italy, but we hope to reach many people in the world."

Amaal Malik, best known for his remarkable Bollywood albums such as Kabir Singh, Kapoor & Sons, etc, expressed his excitement working with Matteo and recalled their last International collaboration with Dua Lipa and how it was a massive hit. Adding to it, he stated that he wanted their next collaboration to be meaningful and even assured that this song will surely be among his top five songs.

"It is that one song that will never lose its charm in the fans will remember it for years," he said.

When asked about that one trait that he'd like to imbibe from Matteo Bocelli's music, Amaal Malik said, "His Baritone!! We don't get to listen to such vocals in Hindi songs and it isn't even common in English songs what Matteo offers through his voice. He sings how men sang throughout all these years and listening to Matteo makes me want to perform the same way in his shows. Matteo's voice doesn't have any adulteration, he sings with his heart."

Furthermore, he even revealed, "This time both the girls (Surkriti and Prakriti Kakar) have sung this song like 'proper Hindustani pyaari naari' while Matteo sang it like an Italian dude making it a good mix of both." Amaal even took us on the journey of making this song during the pandemic and revealed that his entire life is a pandemic as he rarely goes out of his house. "For me, my whole life has been on lockdown. And this song was made when many people from my life began drifting apart from my life and during that emptiness, I made this song."

The 'Paas Aao' singer Prakriti Kakar also expressed her excitement to have Matteo on board and explained the importance of doing International collaboration in order to let one's music travel. She even mentioned that 'Amore' was special for her because all this while she and her sister, Sukriti had sung only dance numbers and dance-based music videos.

"Although I feel like my personal forte is romantic songs and ballads and I have been meaning to do a song this meaningful. It could be heartbreak or a romantic song and I have been looking for something like this for a very long time and I am so glad that this collaboration could happen, in the most meaningful way. While there are so many beautiful songs but this is my favourite song," she added.

The 'Kar Gayi Chull' sensation Sukriti Kakar also got candid about her bond with Amaal Malik and gave us a sneak peek into how the composer is during rehearsals. She spoke her heart out and mentioned that their relationship with him was so special because "not only did we work on songs together, we've also grown up together. And we all have been a part of each other's journey for the last 13 years or more."

Adding to it, she even revealed that she'd been friends with Amaal and his brother since she and her sister came to the city. Sukriti also revealed how Amaal was liberating in the studio as compared to other music composers and even recalled the biggest songs she collaborated for with him.

While giving the perfect musical sign off, Matteo Bocelli, along with Amaal Malik, Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar sang a couple of lines from their upcoming song, 'Amore.'

