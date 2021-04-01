Amaal Malik's Collab With Dua Lipa Tops Spotify India's 'I-Pop'; Parineeti Chopra Reacts!

Renowned music composer Amaal Malik achieved international success after collaborating with English pop singer Dua Lipa. After the pop singer's hit single 'Levitating' did wonder on the Billboards charts, her collab with Indian artist Amaal Malik has got the whole of India, including a Bollywood actress, grooving to its beats again. Check out Amaal Malik's latest collaboration with Dua Lipa and Parineeti Chopra's reaction.

Amaal Malik's latest Instagram post

Sharing the news with his fans, the 29-year-old Indian artist took to his Instagram to upload a snap of his song on Spotify India. The remix single is now 'Levitating' on the top of the Spotify list on the I-Pop playlist. Amaal attributed other Indian artists, Prakriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar, who worked on the remix of the International pop artist. Sukriti Kakkar had revealed the news of their collaboration on her Instagram writing that they are excited for this project as they loved Dua Lipa's songs.

Parineeti Chopra and Netizens' reaction

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story was dedicated to congratulating the young artist on his success. The actress tagged everyone who worked on the song in her story and wrote a congratulatory message for them. Fans could not stop their admiration for the artists as praises came pouring in under the post.

Pic Credit: Parineeti Chopra IG

One fan wrote about how deserving the artists are to reach the top spot on Spotify India. Another fan commented that she has the song on loop on the music streaming app. Fire and heart emojis were spammed throughout the comment section with compliments for the singer for his new remix.

Pic credit: Amaal Malik IG

Amaal Malik's songs on Spotify

Levitating remix is not the only song of Amaal Malik's that has reached the number one spot on Spotify India. The music composer is on a roll with the song Chal Wahin Chalein reaching the top position on the Bolly Melancholy playlist. The artist thanked Shreya Ghoshal for lending her voice to the song and Manoj Muntashir for co-writing the lyrics. His next song 'Koi Jaane Na' acquired the number two spot on the New Music Hindi playlist on Spotify India.

Promo Pic Credit: Amaal Malik and Dua Lipa IG

