Amaal Mallik, one of the phenomenal singers in the Indian entertainment industry, recently made a shocking announcement online revealing that he will be unfollowing all his fan clubs on social media. He even revealed how he was doing it for the betterment of his fans.

Why did Amaal Mallik unfollow his fan clubs on social media?

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Amaal Mallik recently responded to why he unfollowed his fans on social media and revealed how he wanted them to pay attention to their studies, give their exams with utmost focus. He further added that it’d only when he stopped replying to their messages or stories and leave Instagram that they would go back to their normal lives. Furthermore, he stated how he requested his fans to work towards their career and pay more attention to their health than just waiting all day on social media for him to arrive.

Amaal Mallik also talked about how he had to address the issue of depression among the fans and revealed that he loved and feared them because without asking me they will literally wage a war if any ill is spoken about him on the internet. He even revealed how he realised that instead of focusing on their careers, the minute he posted a story, even at 3 am, people immediately replied to it. He then stated how he could not reply to everyone as he too was a human. Adding to it, he stated how it had become so much more important for him to see or follow back that it lead to days of depression for young kids as they spend time thinking why he followed a few and didn’t follow the others.

Amaal also opened up about how the social media scenario had changed and stated how he used to be someone who would usually reply to almost everything that was spoken against him, with a lot of immediate angst because he used to feel terrible that people felt he had it easy because of some family lineage. Speaking about how to face such situations, he stated that not everything deserved a reply and everything doesn’t need to be told to idiots, but, if his fans were worried about anything, he always tried to clear it out.

To conclude, Amaal gave a special message to his fans requesting every human being to be kind to each and every person they interacted with and added how they should never let anyone leave unhappy. He also stated how he had learnt this lesson a hard way after losing his near and dear ones and added how people needed to chill a little.

