Amaal Mallik Reveals 'story Of 3-min Song In Our Part Of The World'; Wins Celebs' Praises

One might plug in or turn on their mobiles or TVs to listen to a song and within around 5 minutes, they might like it and plan to hear it again or dislike it and play another song. However, did you know that a song, sometimes, takes weeks, months or even years, to come out in the way a music composer imagines? This was explained well by Amaal Mallik in a post that is being lauded by the celebrities for highlighting the numerous technicians that play a role in the composition of a song.

Amaal Mallik’s post on process of composition of a song

Amaal wrote ‘before you judge’, one should ‘read the story’ of a ‘3 min-song in our part of the world.’ The music composer shared that the process starts from a music composer giving his/her ‘blood, sweat and tears’ to create a song from scratch. He stated that this process could take a full day, sometimes weeks and at times 'even months or years.'

He shared that then a lyric writer comes into the picture, writing an ‘eternal verse’, making the melody into a ‘forever one’ by pouring their ‘hearts out.’

He stated that then the music producers come in, by ‘creating the environment’ for the melody to connect to the ‘correct sentiment.’ Amaal added that a producer’s work included understanding the composer, creating musical interludes, hook melodies, choosing the live instruments and their arrangements.

He then stated that live instrumentalists and their team of musicians like percussionists, guitarists, bassists, flautists, play the music for hours ‘without any good payment.'

The vocalists then render the lead and the chorus, and the engineers, who record the instruments, often have to deal with the 'changes,' Amaal wrote. He claimed that these persons often work with 'meagre salaries' and even skip meals sometimes as they deal with the important work of dealing with the input audio, which can go all haywire if not proper.

The Jai Ho composer said that then the singers come into the picture, who if ‘good’, will work hard and gives ‘take after take’ and ‘delivers what the song and the composers’ need. He stated that there were also singers who did not adhere according to this, but that was for ‘another debate.’

He stated that it was a time consuming process because it involved putting the ‘soul’ into every line till the song was ‘dripping with emotion’. He wrote that the composers did not have the money to pay the singers whom they try initially for the song, as in Bollywood, ‘hardly anything is offered’. He added that the only option for them to earn is through shows, which ‘aren’t happening anymore’ due to the COVID-19 situation.

Amaal had his doubts on fans knowing what a mixing engineer was, when many did not know the role of a composer too. He stated that the mixing engineer worked for ‘weeks’ to make the song sound perfect, to make listeners feel better in these ‘terrible' times.

He stated that music supervisior then tries to ensure that ‘everything is aligned’ and sounding good and to see that the key link between the label, directors and music matches. That was not all, even after everything was done, last minute demands of actors and choreographers could come up and that one also had to see it and ensure that it matched. The musician sent out a ‘huge salute’ to all those who stood by them in this journey

The post received praises from his brother, singer Armaan Malik, singer Aditi Singh Sharma, actor Priyank Sharma and RJ Alok.

Meanwhile, recently, Amaal made headlines for composing the music of Saina. This was his first film album after having no releases in 2020, and some songs in the Parineeti Chopra-starrer became a talking point. He also composed two songs for the movie Koi Jaane Na.

