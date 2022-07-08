Amaal Mallik Says He Wants To Do A Music Video With Shehnaaz Gill; 'She's A Genuine Soul'

Popular music director and singer Amaal Mallik recently expressed his interest in working in a music video with the much-loved Shehnaaz Gill. Gill is an actor who was last seen in Honsla Rakh and often takes to her social media account to croon a few songs while leaving her fans in awe. Several fans and followers took to the comments section of Amaal Mallik's tweet and mentioned that they were eagerly awaiting the duo's collaboration and were sure it would be a 'blockbuster'.

Amaal Mallik wishes to collaborate with Shehnaaz Gill

Amaal Mallik, who is known for his hit tracks including Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun took to his Twitter account to reply to a tweet as he expressed his wish to work with Gill. He called her a 'truly sweet' person with a 'genuine soul' and the comments section of his tweet was flooded by fans in no time. He wrote, "Would love to do a song someday with @ishehnaaz_gill she is truly sweet and a genuine soul"

Have a look at Amaal Mallik's tweet here

Would love to do a song someday with @ishehnaaz_gill she is truly sweet and a genuine soul ♥️💯 https://t.co/u7aLl8Otxh — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 8, 2022

Fans immediately took to the comments section of the tweet and mentioned they were 'eagerly waiting' for the duo to join hands for a project. A Twitter user wrote, "Thank you so much for your kind words for #ShehnaazGill would love to see you both together for any project". Fans told the singer they were 'manifesting' their collaboration and waiting for the duo to join hands for a project.

Eagerly waiting sir ....i hope we get it soon it's will becomes blockbuster 🤗🤗🤗 — PNM❤️sidnaaz❤️ Shehnaaz Sidharth Shukla (@PNM1210) July 8, 2022

Oh... Eagerly waiting for this collaboration.. We all know you guys will rock it.. ❤️❤️❤️ #SHEHNAAZGILL — ✨💫Reema💫✨ (@LrEeMaH) July 8, 2022

Shenaaz Gill sings Amaal Mallik's Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

The actor took to her Instagram account and crooned the hit song by Amaal Mallik and Palak Muchhal. She enjoyed the Mumbai rains as she sang the song and said, “If you feel like singing in the rains, then you must. It doesn’t matter how much you of the lyrics you know, you should enjoy it. That is what matters.” She captioned the post, "Dil ki baat", and her fans hailed her for her melodious voice. During the video, the actor also pointed up to the sky, leading fans to believe she was missing her late rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla, and they sent her heaps of love.

