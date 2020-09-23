Amaal Mallik Gives Sneak Peek Into 'Saina Song No. 3', Shares BTS Orchestra Video

Musician Amaal Mallik recently gave fans a sneak peek into recording songs for Parineeti Chopra's film Saina. On September 22, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of an orchestra playing tunes of song number three of the biopic. Amaal Mallik gave further details about the song in the caption. Take a look at Amaal Mallik's Instagram video.

Amaal Mallik shares BTS of 'Saina'

This Instagram video was recorded from a video call. Seems like Amaal Mallik has been working on the songs from home, while the orchestra played in Macedonian Philharmonic, North Macedonia. As penned by Amaal, Saina's untitled song is directed by Amol Gupte with Amaal's music and lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. He also mentioned that the upcoming song is performed by Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra.

Amaal Mallik's caption read as

Fan reactions

Several fans and followers of Amaal Mallik have reacted to the video. One of the fans wrote, 'Mr. Mallik testing our patience! But lil did he know , that we will wait cuz we know it's worth the wait', while another commented, 'This is the most awaited ALBUM ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ When will it release... I really can't wait to listen this masterpiece'. Another Instagram user said, 'Wooowww soooo goood! If just the snipet of one song is soooo grat just imagine how the entire album will be â¤ðŸ‘€ Truly Mr. Magic Mallik ðŸ‘‘'. A fan page commented, '1 song me to amaalians pagal hai jaye h 3 me kaha hinge pta n ðŸ˜‚ excitement is at another level ðŸ¤©'. Check out more reactions below.

Saina is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film will feature Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal. Helmed by Amole Gupte, the film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The film also stars Manav Kaul and Paresh Rawal.

