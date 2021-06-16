Amaal Mallik's Birthday: Fans Extend Wishes, Call Him 'highly Promising Artist'

A music director, composer, singer and much more, Amaal Mallik is celebrating his 30th birthday today, on June 16, 2021. Marking the special occasion, his fans and followers have been showering the Sau Aasman composer with loads of love and birthday wishes today on social networking sites. Ever since he debuted in Bollywood as a composer in the year 2014, Mallik has accumulated countless super hit songs under his belt and simultaneously risen to immense popularity amongst fans and music lovers. Sending endless birthday wishes his way, Amaal Mallik’s fans and the many admirers of his music, have been using ‘#HappyBirthdayAmaalMallik’ in their posts online today.

Amaal Mallik's birthday wishes from fans

Sooraj Dooba Hain, Sab Tera, and Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Baar make for a few of Amaal Mallik’s songs that have received huge amounts of love. Wishing him on his special day today, one fan took to Twitter to share a photo of a small message she wrote for him calling him a ‘blessing’ and a ‘constant source of happiness and motivation,’ as she thanked him for existing. Another fan shared their birthday wishes for him by enlisting several qualities of his. ‘A highly promising artist,’ ‘a superb grandson,’ ‘a wonderful brother,' ‘a great idol,’ and ‘a magnificent human being,’ were only a few of the things that made to the list in the tweet with a photo attached of Amaal Mallik.

Happy birthday to,



- a fabulous music composer

- a soulful singer

- a highly promising artist

- a shining star

- a superb grandson

- a glorious son

- a wonderful brother

- a spiffing friend

- a great idol

- a magnificent human being

- @AmaalMallik #HappyBirthdayAmaalMallik pic.twitter.com/r9BesZ9Hpl — King’s Day!👑 (@habibwaah) June 15, 2021

Someone also shared a photo of the musician as they wrote, “And here comes the day which is celebrated everyday! @AmaalMallik 's Day,” in their tweet with a tiger and star emoji. Tweeting about how much he is adored, a fan wrote, “The. Best. Music. Composer. Ever.” Further, they wished him a happy birthday, appreciated the ‘amazing songs’ he has given the world, and shared an edit of his photos. Posting another edit of Mallik, another fan wished him the ‘greatest of joys and everlasting bliss’ in a tweet. Take a look at the many more birthday wishes sent by his fans today.

The. Best. Music. Composer. Ever.



Happy birthday @AmaalMallik, I have adored you so much, love the way you are! Thank you for giving us such AMazing songs........❤



I just tried little editing plz tell me how's it 🥺❤❤@AmaalMallik#HappyBirthdayAmaalMallik pic.twitter.com/uNSRkwKiRy — Priya_AM💛 #Echo (@Priya_AM_) June 15, 2021

May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself, and you deserve the best of everything. Happy birthday @AmaalMallik 🎂🥳❤️#HappyBirthdayAmaalMallik pic.twitter.com/dahZdrJe12 — Priyanshi❤️ (@I_am_priyanshi_) June 16, 2021

Happy Birthday Amaal bhaiya 🎉🎂

May God bless you and always keep you happy and healthy. We #Amaalians Love you#HappyBirthdayAmaalMallik @AmaalMallik pic.twitter.com/suT07IlTcf — Shakshi (@shakshi_25) June 15, 2021

HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO YOU KING MALIK @AmaalMallik 👑

Have a rocking day and a happy and a healthy year ahead!!!

Keep blessing the world with your beautiful melodies..!🧿❤#HappyBirthdayAmaalMallik pic.twitter.com/wk0a2tPAgs — 💙SNEHA JOG💙 (@snehajo5) June 16, 2021

Amaal Mallik’s age, music, awards, and more

2016 marked Amaal Mallik’s first time working as a solo composer in a Bollywood film, M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The now 30-year old musician has been a recipient of prestigious awards such as the Mirchi Music Awards, Filmfare Producers Guild Film Award, and more. In 2021’s Saina, not only did Amaal Mallik lend his composition talent to, but he also sang the film’s anthem song Parinda.

Image: Amaal Mallik Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.