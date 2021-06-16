Last Updated:

Amaal Mallik's Birthday: Fans Extend Wishes, Call Him 'highly Promising Artist'

On Amaal Mallik's birthday today, his fans and followers have flooded social media with the heartiest wishes for their 'shining star.' Take a look here.

Written By
Srimoyee Bhattacharya
Amaal Mallik's birthday

Image: Amaal Mallik Instagram 


A music director, composer, singer and much more, Amaal Mallik is celebrating his 30th birthday today, on June 16, 2021. Marking the special occasion, his fans and followers have been showering the Sau Aasman composer with loads of love and birthday wishes today on social networking sites. Ever since he debuted in Bollywood as a composer in the year 2014, Mallik has accumulated countless super hit songs under his belt and simultaneously risen to immense popularity amongst fans and music lovers. Sending endless birthday wishes his way, Amaal Mallik’s fans and the many admirers of his music, have been using ‘#HappyBirthdayAmaalMallik’ in their posts online today.

Amaal Mallik's birthday wishes from fans 

Sooraj Dooba Hain, Sab Tera, and Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Baar make for a few of Amaal Mallik’s songs that have received huge amounts of love. Wishing him on his special day today, one fan took to Twitter to share a photo of a small message she wrote for him calling him a ‘blessing’ and a ‘constant source of happiness and motivation,’ as she thanked him for existing. Another fan shared their birthday wishes for him by enlisting several qualities of his. ‘A highly promising artist,’ ‘a superb grandson,’ ‘a wonderful brother,' ‘a great idol,’ and ‘a magnificent human being,’ were only a few of the things that made to the list in the tweet with a photo attached of Amaal Mallik.

Someone also shared a photo of the musician as they wrote, “And here comes the day which is celebrated everyday! @AmaalMallik 's Day,” in their tweet with a tiger and star emoji. Tweeting about how much he is adored, a fan wrote, “The. Best. Music. Composer. Ever.” Further, they wished him a happy birthday, appreciated the ‘amazing songs’ he has given the world, and shared an edit of his photos. Posting another edit of Mallik, another fan wished him the ‘greatest of joys and everlasting bliss’ in a tweet. Take a look at the many more birthday wishes sent by his fans today.

READ | EXCLUSIVE | Amaal Mallik on 'Saina' controversy: 'I think the poster was misinterpreted'

Amaal Mallik’s age, music, awards, and more 

2016 marked Amaal Mallik’s first time working as a solo composer in a Bollywood film, M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The now 30-year old musician has been a recipient of prestigious awards such as the Mirchi Music Awards, Filmfare Producers Guild Film Award, and more. In 2021’s Saina, not only did Amaal Mallik lend his composition talent to, but he also sang the film’s anthem song Parinda

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Amaal Mallik reveals his take on becoming a film actor, says 'I'm not a hero'

Image: Amaal Mallik Instagram 

READ | EXCLUSIVE | Amaal Mallik recalls mental health struggles after doing '10-15 songs a year'
READ | Armaan Malik shares a 'major throwback' childhood picture with brother Amaal Mallik
READ | Amaal Mallik reveals 'story of 3-min song in our part of the world'; wins celebs' praises

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT