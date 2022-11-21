AMAs 2022: Taylor Swift Wins Big, BTS Scripts History: Check Full List Here

The American Music Awards 2022 was a star-studded evening held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. The award ceremony saw artists, including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more, bagging top honours. Taylor Swift extended her record as the most-awarded artist in the AMAs' history as she won in all six categories she was nominated for.
On the other hand, the South Korean boy band continued to script history as they again took home the award in the Favorite Pop Duo or Group category. Apart from this, the band also won in the Favorite K-Pop Artist category, which was specially introduced this year. Here is the list of all the winners of AMAs 2022.
Artist of the Year
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyonce
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift - WINNER
- The Weeknd
New artist of the year
- Gayle
- Dove Cameron - WINNER
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the Year
- Elton John and Dua Lipa: Cold Heart - PNAU Remix - WINNER
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast: We Don't Talk About Bruno
- Future ft. Drake & Tems: Wait For U
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow: Industry Baby
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber: Stay
Favourite Touring Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
- Coldplay - WINNER
- The Rolling Stone
Favourite Music Video
- Adele: Easy On Me
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone: Me Porto Bonito
- Harry Styles: As It Was
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow: Industry Baby
- Taylor Swift: All Too Well (Taylor's Version) - WINNER
Favourite Male Pop Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- The Weeknd
- Harry Styles - WINNER
Favourite Female Pop Artist
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Taylor Swift - WINNER
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
Favourite Pop Duo or Group
- Coldplay
- BTS - WINNER
- Imagine Dragons
- OneRepublic
- Maneskin
Favourite Pop Album
- Adele: 30
- Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé: Renaissance
- Harry Styles: Harry's House
- The Weeknd: Dawn FM
- Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version) - WINNER
Favourite Pop Song
- Adele: Easy On Me
- Lizzo: About Damn Time
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber: Stay
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast: We Don't Talk About Bruno
- Harry Styles: As It Was - WINNER
Favourite Male Country Artist
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Walker Hayes
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen - WINNER
Favourite Female Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Taylor Swift - WINNER
Favourite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay - WINNER
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
- Parmalee
Favourite Country Album
- Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones
- Luke Combs: Growin' Up
- Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version) - WINNER
- Cody Johnson: Human: The Double Album
- Walker Hayes: Country Stuff: The Album
Favourite Country Song
- Chris Stapleton: You Should Probably Leave
- Cody Johnson: Til You Can't
- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan: Buy Dirt
- Morgan Wallen: Wasted On You - WINNER
- Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter: Thinking Bout You
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Future
- Lil Baby
- Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
- Lil Durk
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Nicki Minaj - WINNER
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
- Future: I Never Liked You
- Gunna: DS4EVER
- Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - WINNER
- Polo G:
Hall Of Fame 2.0
- Lil Durk: 7220
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
- Jack Harlow: First Class
- Kodak Black: Super Gremlin
- Latto: Big Energy
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow:
Industry Baby
- Future ft. Drake & Tems: Wait For U - WINNER
Favourite Male R&B Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Chris Brown - WINNER
- GIVĒON
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
Favourite Female R&B Artist
- Doja Cat
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Beyonce - WINNER
Favourite R&B Album
- Beyonce: Renaissance - WINNER
- Drake: Honestly, Nevermind
- Silk Sonic: An Evening With Silk Sonic
- Summer Walker: Still Over It
- The Weeknd: Dawn FM
Favourite R&B Song
- Beyonce: Break My Soul - WINNER
- Silk Sonic: Smokin Out The Window
- SZA: I Hate U
- Wizkid ft. Tems: Essence
- Muni Long: Hrs And Hrs
Favourite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny - WINNER
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
Favourite Female Latin Artist
- Anitta - WINNER
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- ROSALÍA
Favourite Latin Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Yahritza Y Su Esencia - WINNER
Favourite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti - WINNER
- Farruko: La 167
- J Balvin:
Jose
- Rauw Alejandro: Vice Versa
- ROSALÍA: Motomami
Favourite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone: Me Porto Bonito
- Becky G x Karol G: Mamii
- Karol G: Provenza
- Rauw Alejandro: Todo de Ti
- Sebastián Yatra: Dos Oruguitas - WINNER
Favourite Rock Artist
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly - WINNER
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers
Favourite Rock Song
- Foo Fighters: Love Dies Young
- Imagine Dragons x JID: Enemy
- Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
- Måneskin: Beggin' - WINNER
- Red Hot Chili Peppers: Black Summer
Favourite Rock Album
- Coldplay: Music of the Spheres
- Ghost: Impera - WINNER
- Imagine Dragons: Mercury – Act 1
- Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout
- Red Hot Chili Peppers: Unlimited Love
Favourite Inspirational Artist
- Anne Wilson
- For King & Country - WINNER
- Katy Nichole
- Matthew West
- Phil Wickham
Favourite Gospel Artist
- CeCe Winans
- Doe
- E. Dewey Smith
- Maverick City Music
- Tamela Mann - WINNER
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
- Diplo
- Marshmello - WINNER
- Swedish House Mafia
- The Chainsmokers
- Tiësto
Favourite Soundtrack
- Elvis - WINNER
- Encanto
- Sing 2
- Stranger Things season 4
- Top Gun: Maverick
Favourite Afrobeats Artist
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
- Wizkid - WINNER
Favourite K-Pop Artist
- BTS - WINNER
- Blackpink
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow x Together
- Twice
