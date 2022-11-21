AMAs 2022: Taylor Swift Wins Big, BTS Scripts History: Check Full List Here

The American Music Awards 2022 was a star-studded evening held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. The award ceremony saw artists, including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more, bagging top honours. Taylor Swift extended her record as the most-awarded artist in the AMAs' history as she won in all six categories she was nominated for.

On the other hand, the South Korean boy band continued to script history as they again took home the award in the Favorite Pop Duo or Group category. Apart from this, the band also won in the Favorite K-Pop Artist category, which was specially introduced this year. Here is the list of all the winners of AMAs 2022.

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyonce

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift - WINNER

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Gayle

Dove Cameron - WINNER

Latto

Maneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

Elton John and Dua Lipa: Cold Heart - PNAU Remix - WINNER

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast: We Don't Talk About Bruno

Future ft. Drake & Tems: Wait For U

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow: Industry Baby

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber: Stay

Favourite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

Coldplay - WINNER

The Rolling Stone

Favourite Music Video

Adele: Easy On Me

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone: Me Porto Bonito

Harry Styles: As It Was

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow: Industry Baby

Taylor Swift: All Too Well (Taylor's Version) - WINNER

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd

Harry Styles - WINNER

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Taylor Swift - WINNER

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

Coldplay

BTS - WINNER

Imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Maneskin

Favourite Pop Album

Adele: 30

Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé: Renaissance

Harry Styles: Harry's House

The Weeknd: Dawn FM

Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version) - WINNER

Favourite Pop Song

Adele: Easy On Me

Lizzo: About Damn Time

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber: Stay

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast: We Don't Talk About Bruno

Harry Styles: As It Was - WINNER

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Walker Hayes

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen - WINNER

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift - WINNER

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay - WINNER

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Parmalee

Favourite Country Album

Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs: Growin' Up

Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version) - WINNER

Cody Johnson: Human: The Double Album

Walker Hayes: Country Stuff: The Album

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton: You Should Probably Leave

Cody Johnson: Til You Can't

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan: Buy Dirt

Morgan Wallen: Wasted On You - WINNER

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter: Thinking Bout You

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Lil Durk

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Nicki Minaj - WINNER

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Future: I Never Liked You

Gunna: DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - WINNER

Polo G:

Hall Of Fame 2.0

Hall Of Fame 2.0 Lil Durk: 7220

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Jack Harlow: First Class

Kodak Black: Super Gremlin

Latto: Big Energy

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow:

Industry Baby

Industry Baby Future ft. Drake & Tems: Wait For U - WINNER

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown - WINNER

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Beyonce - WINNER

Favourite R&B Album

Beyonce: Renaissance - WINNER

Drake: Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic: An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker: Still Over It

The Weeknd: Dawn FM

Favourite R&B Song

Beyonce: Break My Soul - WINNER

Silk Sonic: Smokin Out The Window

SZA: I Hate U

Wizkid ft. Tems: Essence

Muni Long: Hrs And Hrs

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny - WINNER

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Anitta - WINNER

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia - WINNER

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti - WINNER

Farruko: La 167

J Balvin:

Jose

Jose Rauw Alejandro: Vice Versa

ROSALÍA: Motomami

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone: Me Porto Bonito

Becky G x Karol G: Mamii

Karol G: Provenza

Rauw Alejandro: Todo de Ti

Sebastián Yatra: Dos Oruguitas - WINNER

Favourite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly - WINNER

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favourite Rock Song

Foo Fighters: Love Dies Young

Imagine Dragons x JID: Enemy

Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

Måneskin: Beggin' - WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Black Summer

Favourite Rock Album

Coldplay: Music of the Spheres

Ghost: Impera - WINNER

Imagine Dragons: Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Unlimited Love

Favourite Inspirational Artist

Anne Wilson

For King & Country - WINNER

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favourite Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Doe

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann - WINNER

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

Diplo

Marshmello - WINNER

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favourite Soundtrack

Elvis - WINNER

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favourite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid - WINNER

Favourite K-Pop Artist

BTS - WINNER

Blackpink

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Twice

Image: AP