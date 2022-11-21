Last Updated:

AMAs 2022: Taylor Swift Wins Big, BTS Scripts History: Check Full List Here

The American Music Awards 2022 (AMAs 2022) was a star-studded evening which saw Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyonce, BTS and more win big.

Aditi Rathi
Taylor Swift

The American Music Awards 2022 was a star-studded evening held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. The award ceremony saw artists, including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more, bagging top honours. Taylor Swift extended her record as the most-awarded artist in the AMAs' history as she won in all six categories she was nominated for. 

On the other hand, the South Korean boy band continued to script history as they again took home the award in the Favorite Pop Duo or Group category. Apart from this, the band also won in the Favorite K-Pop Artist category, which was specially introduced this year. Here is the list of all the winners of AMAs 2022.

Artist of the Year

  • Adele 
  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyonce
  • Drake
  • Harry Styles 
  • Taylor Swift - WINNER
  • The Weeknd

New artist of the year

  • Gayle
  • Dove Cameron - WINNER
  • Latto
  • Maneskin
  • Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

  • Elton John and Dua Lipa: Cold Heart - PNAU Remix - WINNER
  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast: We Don't Talk About Bruno
  • Future ft. Drake & Tems: Wait For U
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow: Industry Baby
  • The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber: Stay

Favourite Touring Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Elton John
  • Coldplay - WINNER
  • The Rolling Stone

Favourite Music Video

  • Adele: Easy On Me
  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone: Me Porto Bonito
  • Harry Styles: As It Was
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow: Industry Baby
  • Taylor Swift: All Too Well (Taylor's Version) - WINNER

Favourite Male Pop Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • The Weeknd
  • Harry Styles - WINNER

Favourite Female Pop Artist

  • Adele 
  • Beyoncé 
  • Taylor Swift - WINNER
  • Doja Cat 
  • Lizzo 

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

  • Coldplay
  • BTS - WINNER
  • Imagine Dragons
  • OneRepublic
  • Maneskin

Favourite Pop Album

  • Adele: 30 
  • Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti 
  • Beyoncé: Renaissance
  • Harry Styles: Harry's House 
  • The Weeknd: Dawn FM
  • Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version) - WINNER

Favourite Pop Song

  • Adele: Easy On Me
  • Lizzo: About Damn Time
  • The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber: Stay 
  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast: We Don't Talk About Bruno
  • Harry Styles: As It Was - WINNER

Favourite Male Country Artist

  • Chris Stapleton 
  • Cody Johnson 
  • Walker Hayes 
  • Luke Combs 
  • Morgan Wallen - WINNER

Favourite Female Country Artist

  • Carrie Underwood 
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Maren Morris 
  • Miranda Lambert 
  • Taylor Swift - WINNER

Favourite Country Duo or Group

  • Dan + Shay - WINNER
  • Lady A 
  • Old Dominion 
  • Zac Brown Band
  • Parmalee

Favourite Country Album

  • Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones
  • Luke Combs: Growin' Up 
  • Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version) - WINNER
  • Cody Johnson: Human: The Double Album
  • Walker Hayes: Country Stuff: The Album

Favourite Country Song

  • Chris Stapleton: You Should Probably Leave
  • Cody Johnson: Til You Can't
  • Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan: Buy Dirt
  • Morgan Wallen: Wasted On You - WINNER
  • Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter: Thinking Bout You

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

  • Drake 
  • Future 
  • Lil Baby 
  • Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
  • Lil Durk 

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

  • Nicki Minaj - WINNER
  • Cardi B 
  • GloRilla 
  • Latto 
  • Megan Thee Stallion 

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

  • Future: I Never Liked You
  • Gunna: DS4EVER
  • Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - WINNER
  • Polo G: 
    Hall Of Fame 2.0
  • Lil Durk: 7220

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

  • Jack Harlow: First Class
  • Kodak Black: Super Gremlin
  • Latto: Big Energy
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow:
    Industry Baby
  • Future ft. Drake & Tems: Wait For U - WINNER

Favourite Male R&B Artist

  • Brent Faiyaz 
  • Chris Brown - WINNER
  • GIVĒON 
  • Lucky Daye 
  • The Weeknd 

Favourite Female R&B Artist

  • Doja Cat 
  • Muni Long 
  • Summer Walker 
  • SZA 
  • Beyonce - WINNER

Favourite R&B Album 

  • Beyonce: Renaissance - WINNER
  • Drake: Honestly, Nevermind
  • Silk Sonic: An Evening With Silk Sonic
  • Summer Walker: Still Over It
  • The Weeknd: Dawn FM

Favourite R&B Song

  • Beyonce: Break My Soul - WINNER
  • Silk Sonic: Smokin Out The Window
  • SZA: I Hate U
  • Wizkid ft. Tems: Essence
  • Muni Long: Hrs And Hrs

Favourite Male Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny - WINNER
  • Farruko 
  • J Balvin 
  • Jhayco 
  • Rauw Alejandro 

Favourite Female Latin Artist

  • Anitta - WINNER
  • Becky G 
  • Kali Uchis 
  • Karol G
  • ROSALÍA 

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga 
  • Calibre 50 
  • Eslabon Armado 
  • Grupo Firme  
  • Yahritza Y Su Esencia - WINNER

Favourite Latin Album

  • Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti - WINNER
  • Farruko: La 167 
  • J Balvin: 
    Jose
  • Rauw Alejandro: Vice Versa 
  • ROSALÍA: Motomami

Favourite Latin Song

  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone: Me Porto Bonito
  • Becky G x Karol G: Mamii
  • Karol G: Provenza 
  • Rauw Alejandro: Todo de Ti
  • Sebastián Yatra: Dos Oruguitas - WINNER

Favourite Rock Artist 

  • Imagine Dragons 
  • Machine Gun Kelly - WINNER
  • Måneskin 
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers 
  • The Lumineers 

Favourite Rock Song

  • Foo Fighters: Love Dies Young 
  • Imagine Dragons x JID: Enemy 
  • Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
  • Måneskin: Beggin' - WINNER
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers: Black Summer

Favourite Rock Album

  • Coldplay: Music of the Spheres
  • Ghost: Impera - WINNER
  • Imagine Dragons: Mercury – Act 1
  • Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers: Unlimited Love 

Favourite Inspirational Artist

  • Anne Wilson 
  • For King & Country - WINNER
  • Katy Nichole 
  • Matthew West 
  • Phil Wickham 

Favourite Gospel Artist

  • CeCe Winans 
  • Doe 
  • E. Dewey Smith 
  • Maverick City Music 
  • Tamela Mann - WINNER

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Diplo 
  • Marshmello - WINNER
  • Swedish House Mafia 
  • The Chainsmokers 
  • Tiësto 

Favourite Soundtrack

  • Elvis - WINNER
  • Encanto 
  • Sing 2 
  • Stranger Things season 4 
  • Top Gun: Maverick 

Favourite Afrobeats Artist

  • Burna Boy 
  • CKay 
  • Fireboy DML 
  • Tems 
  • Wizkid - WINNER

Favourite K-Pop Artist 

  • BTS - WINNER
  • Blackpink
  • Seventeen 
  • Tomorrow x Together
  • Twice

