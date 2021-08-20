Amber Rose's Partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards Admits Cheating On Her With 12 Other Women

Amber Rose, one of the famous American artists who earlier dated Kanye West, recently created a buzz on the internet when she accused her partner, Alexander 'AE' Edwards of cheating on her and having affairs with various women. In response to that, Edwards recently held a live session on social media and admitted that he cheated on her with 12 women.

Alexander 'AE' Edwards opens up on Amber Rose’s accusations

Alexander 'AE' Edwards recently took to Instagram and held an Instagram live session with DJ Big Von to discuss the accusations made by his partner, Amber Rose. As Amber Rose shared a post on Instagram when she accused him, he recalled that when he saw that, he thought, “S---, I got caught.' I got caught before, you know what I'm saying? And she's just had enough, obviously." He further confessed how much he loved her and even referred to her as his “best friend”, mother of his son” and his stepson. “But...I like women,” he added. He then talked about how anybody can never be happy if there weren’t true to themselves and continued, “At the end I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you…" he continued. "It's just who I am, and it's not how she wants to be loved."

Edwards also talked about Amber and the efforts she put up with it and how she looked the other way and added how he wasn’t mad at her. "I know that I could stop [cheating]," he said. "I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that."

Recently, Rose talked about how she was "tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes." She further added, “Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f--- him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM's. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever. I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return. As for him... The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

