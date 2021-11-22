American Music Awards 2021: BTS And Coldplay Team Up To Rock The Night With 'My Universe'

After a whole year of celebrating almost everything online, shows and festivals are coming back to normal celebrations due to ease in all COVID-19 norms. American Music Awards, one of the biggest award shows in the music industry also returned in full swing with a mix of live and pre-taped performances. The 2020's award show took place with very few people's attending and several bands, including BTS, joining online from miles apart. However, this year, netizens could witness a live performance by their favourite musicians, especially BTS and Coldplay. This year's AMAs took place at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

South Korean boy band BTS and Grammy Award-winning Coldplay had a blast at the American Music Awards 2021. The two bands teamed up for the live performance of their latest chartbuster My Universe. It was the first time that the two bands performed their track live after releasing it in September, this year.

BTS and Coldplay wows the audience with My Universe

BTS and Coldplay's live collaboration was the most awaited performance of American Music Awards 2021. Ever since the two bands announced their live performance at the AMAs, netizens could not wait to witness the magical moment. Coldplay recently shared a glimpse of their performance via Instagram. In the clip, the crowd can be seen cheering, singing and dancing to My Universe. Dressed in all shades of black and red, the bands' performance simply wowed the audience.

The South Korean boy band was up for artist of the year at AMAs this year and the band did claim the favourite pop duo or group award. They excitedly bounded on the stage and thanked their devoted fans for their three-peat. The band has earlier won six AMAs in total.

The band has also performed twice at the show's platform, before this year. They amazed the audience with their song DNA in 2017 and in 2020, the band closed the show by performing Dynamite and Life Goes On from South Korea. The collaborative performance marked Coldplay's first AMAs performance since 2015. Chris Martin and his team performed their track Adventure Of A Lifetime six years ago at the award show. BTS also had Butter scheduled with Megan Thee Stallion, which was called off hours before the show by the rapper due to some personal reasons.

Image: AP/Chris Pizzello