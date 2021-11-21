American Music Awards 2021: Check Full List Of Presenters, Performers And Nominees

The wait is finally over and the much-anticipated American Music Awards 2021 is now all set to go live. The big event in the world of music is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 21 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Ahead of the event, the complete list of hosts, performers and presenters have been announced. Earlier, the nominations for the event had turned heads as Olivia Rodrigo led the charts with seven nods.

The 49th American Music Awards are the largest fan-voted awards ceremony in the world. The awards which recognise the most popular artists, songs and albums of 2021, will be hosted by three-time nominated Cardi B. The event is to be aired in over 120 countries worldwide via digital platforms. The tickets for the live show was put up for sale last month. Here is the complete list of artists performing and presenting at the event.

American Music Awards 2021 performers:

Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas

Kane Brown

BTS with Megan Thee Stallion

Chlöe

Coldplay x BTS

Diplo

Mickey Guyton

Walker Hayes

Måneskin

New Edition and New Kids on The Block

Olivia Rodrigo

Silk Sonic

Tyler, The Creator

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean

Zoe Wees

American Music Awards 2021 presenters:

Brandy

Madelyn Cline

Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler

Winnie Harlow

Machine Gun Kelly

Liza Koshy

Marsai Martin

Billy Porter

Anthony Ramos

JoJo Siwa

JB Smoove

2021 American Music Awards Nomination List

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited event, the list of nominations was recently unveiled showcasing Olivia Rodrigo leading with seven nods. On the other hand, The Weeknd bagged the second position with six nominations while Doja Cat and Bad Bunny receive five nods each. Check the full of the nominations here:

Artist of the year:

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New artist of the year:

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the year:

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, Mood

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, DÁKITI

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Peaches

Favourite trending song:

Erica Banks, Buss It

Måneskin, Beggin’

Megan Thee Stallion, Body

Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license

Popp Hunna, Adderall (Corvette Corvette)

Favourite music video:

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave the Door Open

Cardi B, Up

Lil Nas X, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license

The Weeknd, Save Your Tears

Favourite male pop artist:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favourite female pop artist:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favourite pop duo or group:

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favourite pop album:

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Taylor Swift, evermore

The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

Favourite pop song:

BTS, Butter

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears (Remix)

Favourite male hip-hop artist:

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favourite female hip-hop artist:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favourite hip-hop album:

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Rod Wave, SoulFly

Favourite hip-hop song:

Cardi B, Up

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, Lemonade

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, Calling My Phone

Polo G, RAPSTAR

Pop Smoke, What You Know Bout Love

Favourite male R&B artist:

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Favourite female R&B artist:

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favourite R&B album:

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time

H.E.R., Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Queen Naija, missunderstood

Favourite R&B song:

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave the Door Open

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy

Giveon, Heartbreak Anniversary

H.E.R., Damage

Jazmine Sullivan, Pick Up Your Feelings

Favourite rock artist:

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favourite inspirational artist:

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favourite gospel artist:

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favourite dance/electronic artist:

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto

Image: AP