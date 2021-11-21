Last Updated:

American Music Awards 2021: Check Full List Of Presenters, Performers And Nominees

Ahead of the American Music Awards 2021, have a look at the list of performers and nominees for this year. Read further to know all the details.

Vishnu V V
American Music Awards

The wait is finally over and the much-anticipated American Music Awards 2021 is now all set to go live. The big event in the world of music is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 21 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Ahead of the event, the complete list of hosts, performers and presenters have been announced. Earlier, the nominations for the event had turned heads as Olivia Rodrigo led the charts with seven nods. 

The 49th American Music Awards are the largest fan-voted awards ceremony in the world. The awards which recognise the most popular artists, songs and albums of 2021, will be hosted by three-time nominated Cardi B. The event is to be aired in over 120 countries worldwide via digital platforms. The tickets for the live show was put up for sale last month. Here is the complete list of artists performing and presenting at the event.

American Music Awards 2021 performers:

  • Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas
  • Kane Brown
  • BTS with Megan Thee Stallion
  • Chlöe
  • Coldplay x BTS
  • Diplo
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Walker Hayes
  • Måneskin
  • New Edition and New Kids on The Block
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Silk Sonic
  • Tyler, The Creator
  • Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean
  • Zoe Wees

American Music Awards 2021 presenters:

  • Brandy
  • Madelyn Cline
  • Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler
  • Winnie Harlow
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Liza Koshy
  • Marsai Martin
  • Billy Porter
  • Anthony Ramos
  • JoJo Siwa
  • JB Smoove

2021 American Music Awards Nomination List

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited event, the list of nominations was recently unveiled showcasing Olivia Rodrigo leading with seven nods. On the other hand, The Weeknd bagged the second position with six nominations while Doja Cat and Bad Bunny receive five nods each. Check the full of the nominations here:

Artist of the year:

Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

New artist of the year:

24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the year:

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, Mood
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, DÁKITI
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Peaches

Favourite trending song:

Erica Banks, Buss It
Måneskin, Beggin’
Megan Thee Stallion, Body
Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license
Popp Hunna, Adderall (Corvette Corvette)

Favourite music video:

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave the Door Open
Cardi B, Up
Lil Nas X, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license
The Weeknd, Save Your Tears

Favourite male pop artist:

Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Favourite female pop artist:

Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Favourite pop duo or group:

AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favourite pop album:

Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

Favourite pop song:

BTS, Butter
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears (Remix)

Favourite male hip-hop artist:

Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke

Favourite female hip-hop artist:

Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

Favourite hip-hop album:

Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly

Favourite hip-hop song:

Cardi B, Up
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, Lemonade
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, Calling My Phone
Polo G, RAPSTAR
Pop Smoke, What You Know Bout Love

Favourite male R&B artist:

Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher

Favourite female R&B artist:

Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA

Favourite R&B album:

Doja Cat, Planet Her
Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, missunderstood

Favourite R&B song:

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave the Door Open
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy
Giveon, Heartbreak Anniversary
H.E.R., Damage
Jazmine Sullivan, Pick Up Your Feelings

Favourite rock artist:

AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly

Favourite inspirational artist:

CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams

Favourite gospel artist:

Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favourite dance/electronic artist:

David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto

