American Music Awards 2021: See The Best Red Carpet Looks From BTS, Cardi B And Others

The star-studded musical night, American Music Awards 2021, saw some stunning red carpet outfits. Take a look at BTS, Olivia Rodrigo & others' outfits.

BTS
South Korean band BTS again had a big win at the 2021 AMAs. The band, whose members stunned in colour coordinated outfits, took home the 'Artist Of The Year' trophy.

Cardi B
American Music Awards 2021 host Cardi B looked no less than a show stopper in her black dress, see-through veil and iconic golden mask. The rapper's jaw-dropping look became the talk of the show.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo surely dressed to bring home the 'New Artist of the Year' title at AMAs 2021. The Drivers Licence singer looked glamorous in a David Koma gown with a long slit and feathered train.

Halle Bailey
Bailey sisters arrived at the AMAs red carpet in stunning back outfits. Halle Bailey donned a head-turning LaQuan Smith brown velvet cutout dress. She completed her look with matching footwear.

Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey arrived at the 2021 AMAs in a black velvet gown filled with cutouts, including a thigh-high slit, designed by Monsoori. She paired her look with diamond jewellery.

Diplo
American DJ Diplo kept it simple this time in a head-to-toe denim outfit. He wore a denim jacket and bell-bottoms with animal printed shoes to the red carpet.

Rachel Lindsay
The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay went for an all-black outfit for the American Music Awards. Lindsay stunned in a black three-piece suit and flashed her refreshing smile at the red carpet.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny, who took home the Favourite Male Latin Artist Award at AMAs, sported a funky outfit. It included a white vest, shirt and grey pants.

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker
Machine Gun Kelly was accompanied by his beautiful daughter Casie Colson Baker. The father-daughter duo twinned in back outfits at the music event.

