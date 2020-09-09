Rapper Sonny Proclaimed Dead On August 31;here's What Happened To The Music Aritst

Atlanta Rapper Slu**y Sonny’s fans had become increasingly worried when reports claiming that the rapper had gone missing surfaced on social media. The details about the incident were unclear, as neither the rapper's family and friends nor the authorities confirmed the report or spoke about it. However, on September 5, rapper Sonny began trending on social media when reports about Sonny’s death surfaced. Many fans took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the young rapper. Sonny's friend Rapper Kyoto Revenge did a live stream on Instagram on which he revealed that the Atlanta Rapper had passed away on August 31.

Who was Sonny?

Jordon Williams was an Atlanta based rapper, best known by his stage name Slu**y Sonny. According to a report in HITC magazine, Williams was only 20 years old and had started making music in 2015, when he was only 15. He was part of the popular Vampire Cult of rappers, which also included members like Kamikaze Kay, Desmond the Gray and Lil Gloom. Many of Sonny’s songs are available on Soundcloud and are very popular.

How did the rapper Sonny Die?

Reports of the Atlanta Rapper’s death surfaced on September 5 on Twitter and soon after one his close friends, Zed took to his Instagram handle to confirm that the rapper had indeed passed away. In his Instagram story, Zed revealed that Sonny had passed away on August 31. The cause of the 20-year-old’s death is still unknown. The mystery around Sonny’s death has intensified since the rapper had gone missing a few days before his death.

Kyotos Revenge who was another close friend of the late rapper did an Instagram live upon getting the unfortunate news. In the live video, Kyoto can be seen mourning the loss of his friend. Kyotos Revenge revealed that the cops had found Sonny the day after his friends and family filed a missing person's report. Sonny's body was reportedly found at 3:00 AM in the morning.

Though the cause of death is unclear, fans are speculating the details about the rapper’s death. Many fans on Twitter claimed that the rapper had committed suicide. Some other speculated that he had died due to drug overdose or excessive alcohol consumption. Sonny's friend took to Instagram and posted a story urging people to stop speculating.

Think it was suicide — Blvck (@Blvck_777) September 7, 2020

he was on a highway — £D (@basedprod) September 7, 2020

How did he die? — URi (Bold) (@urii2002) September 6, 2020

Sonny’s Instagram

The American Rapper had over 83,000 followers on his Instagram handle. He posted for the last time on his Instagram on August 13. The post features him standing in what appears to be the backyard of a house or an abandoned alleyway. His close friend and rapper Kyotos Revenge commented on the late rapper’s post saying, “i cant do this without you man nah.”

