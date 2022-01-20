American Singer Chris Daughtry Reveals Reason Behind Daughter Hannah Price's Death

Chris Daughtry's beloved stepdaughter Hannah Price breathed her last on November 12, 2021, at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee. She was just 25 years old when she died. Her death came as a huge shock to her family and close acquaintances. The cause of her death was not revealed back then. Months after her demise, Chris Daughtry and his family have come out and shared the cause of the death of their daughter.

What is the reason for Hannah Price's death?

As per the reports of People, in a joint statement with his wife, Deanna Daughtry, The Passion: New Orleans alum said that the officials have recently concluded that Hannah died by suicide on November 12 under the influence of narcotics.

The statement read,

"Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021. Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail."

The statement from Daughtry and his family revealed that Hannah had struggled with mental illness from a young age and she was, 'in and out of therapy and treatment centres' for many years. Moreover, she was also in an abusive relationship.

Adding to this, the family revealed, "As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships. Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her."

Hannah Price's death

Reportedly, on the morning of her death, Hannah reached out to her family and revealed that she was in 'fear for her life' after her boyfriend physically attacked her. The family revealed that they called the Fentress County Police Department to perform a wellness check, following which the police checked everything and reported that Hannah was doing fine.

But later, Hannah was later found dead by hanging. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation by Fentress County DA, Fentress County Sheriff Office and the Knoxville Medical Examiners Office determined her official cause of death with no evidence of foul play.

IMAGE: Instagram@Chris Daughtry,deanna.daughtry