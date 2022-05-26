Amid Dating Rumours, BTS' V Makes His Instagram Comeback After Weeks; Check Post

The South Korean boy band BTS is known for its quirky moves and chart-busting tracks. The two-time Grammy-nominated band often make it to International headlines with their new achievements, songs and also due to the love they receive from their fan base, known as BTS fan ARMY. However, in recent times, BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, was in the news for his dating rumours with BLACKPINK's Jennie. Amid the rumours, V recently made his Instagram comeback after weeks and received a lot of love from his fans.

BTS V is an avid Instagram user and often shares glimpses of his everyday life on the social media website. However, he was seemingly away from social media for weeks as his last post was dated May 2. The singer recently made his Instagram comeback after over three weeks and dropped a stunning monochrome picture. In the photo, V could be seen giving away a deadly look at the camera while flaunting his wavy hair. The singer did not write any caption for the post and received over 9.5 million likes in less than 24 hours.

The monochrome picture marked V's first post ever since he crossed 42 million Instagram followers. The singer has the Guinness World Record of garnering 1 million and 10 million Instagram followers in the shortest period of time. Take a look at the singer's post.

More about BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Meanwhile, BTS' V was making international headlines along with BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim. The two members of the biggest K-Pop groups were recently spotted travelling together after one of their fans shared their picture on social media. Dating rumours of the two K-Pop stars flooded the internet, yet their fans were sceptical about the photo's authenticity. Following the flood of rumours, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment recently issued a brief statement addressing the same.

As per Soompi, YG Entertainment addressed V and Jennie's dating rumours with a cryptic statement. Their statement read, "We have nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share." On the other hand, BTS' agency Bighit Entertainment did not issue any statement addressing the same. However, the agency has a track record of not responding to rumours.

