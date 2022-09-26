Amid Falguni Pathak-Neha's Tiff, Sona Mohapatra Quips 'producers Are Killing Creativity'

Amid the ongoing feud between Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar, singer Sona Mohapatra weighed in on the controversy and shared how Bollywood film producers are 'killing creativity' with song remakes. For those unknown, both Neha and Falguni have been making the headline recently after Kakkar released her latest song, Oh Sajna which is the remake of the very popular track Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi by Pathak.

While many of the folk singer's fans rejected Kakkar's latest song, others criticized her for tampering with the original song while giving it a remake twist. After Neha faced immense backlash, Sona shared her views on the same on Twitter and asserted how such remakes are tampering with creativity. She even requested people to stand up against the same.

Sona Mohapatra opines on Falguni Pathak-Neha Kakkar remix row

Sona, who is known for voicing her opinion on topics of great interest, took to Twitter and wrote, "I can only hope that the music labels & #Bollywood film producers killing the creative community & creators by commissioning short-cuts; remakes, remixes take note of the public backlash on the recent #FalguniPathak hit. Also, dear #India, do stand up more often to such (folded hands and heart emojis)."

I can only hope that the music labels & #Bollywood film producers killing the creative community & creators by commissioning short-cuts; remakes, remixes take note of the public backlash on the recent #FalguniPathak hit. Also, dear #India , do stand up more often to such 🙏🏾♥️ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 26, 2022

the constant showcasing of a lack of courage to back new compositions, songwriters, disrespecting creators, writers has destroyed the fabric of what made #Bollywood music culturally relevant.The horror of the Sri Lankan Manike Mage remade, case in point2. Puke worthy for me. 🤑🤮 https://t.co/eO9sE7JmWd — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 26, 2022

After O Sajna's release, the folk singer had reshared fans' posts, showing disapproval of Neha's song, on her now-deleted Instagram Stories. In one of her stories, a fan suggested the singer file a case against Neha.

Neha who was at the receiving end of criticism on social media had recently penned a cryptic message on her Instagram story and revealed how 'abusive messages and saying bad things' about her will not affect her much. "If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me...makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I'm sorry to inform them that I'm too blessed to have bad days. This God's child is always happy because God himself/herself is keeping me happy. For those who're so unhappy seeing me HAPPY and SUCCESSFUL. I feel sorry for them. Bechare (poor things). Plz keep commenting I won't even delete them, Coz I Know and Everybody knows what NEHA KAKKAR is (sic)," she wrote a couple of days back. Meanwhile, the two singers are all set to share the stage on Indian Idol 13 during Navratri special episode.



