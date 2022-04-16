Amina Muaddi Dismisses Cheating Rumours Surrounding Rihanna & ASAP Rocky; 'unfounded Lie'

Designer Amina Muaddi has finally broken her silence amid rumours that ASAP Rocky had cheated on his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna with her. Amina addressed the issue via a social media statement, calling the rumours an 'unfounded lie'. Muaddi, who's Rihanna's friend and collaborator, stated that the 'fake gossip', which has been fabricated with a 'malicious intent', has blown out of proportion.

Amina Muaddi slams cheating rumours surrounding Rihanna-ASAP Rocky

In a statement via social media, she wrote "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile," and added, "I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."

Further pointing to Rihanna's pregnancy, Amina added, "Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!."

Her clarification comes shortly after a Twitterati posted a trail of statements about how Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have parted ways after the latter was caught cheating with Amina. The couple, who's expecting their first child together, hasn't responded to the rumours yet.

An insider, who spotted the two on a date at Craig’s in West Hollywood two weeks ago, told Page Six that they're fine, and the rumours are false. “She looked fine, and when they walked out they were fine. It felt normal between them," they mentioned.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AMINAMUADDI/ SHUTTERSTOCK)