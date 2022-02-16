Grieving legendary singer Bappi Lahiri alias Alokesh Lahiri's death, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and 'admirers' of the artist. Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu. The director of the hospital informed PTI that Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday.

Following the legendary singer and composer’s death, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply saddened by the loss. Singh also remembered the music legend’s decorated songs. Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned musician Bappi Lahiri. He decorated many songs with his tunes. He had a fine and deep understanding of music.”

सुप्रसिद्ध संगीतकार बप्पी लहरी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उन्होंने अनेक गीतों को अपने धुनों से सजाया। वे संगीत की बारीक और गहरी समझ रखते थे।



बप्पीदा सामाजिक सरोकारों के प्रति भी हमेशा जागरूक रहे। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं।ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 16, 2022

“Bappida was always aware of social concerns as well. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Peace!” he further added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to the legendary singer and shared his condolences. “Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Bappi Lahiri passes away

The 69-year-old singer-composer popularised disco music across the country in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. The singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. He died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). He is survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi". His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3”.

Lahiri was born on November 27, 1952, to a Bengali family. His parents were renowned Bengali singers and his maternal uncle was legendary singer Kishore Kumar. While he became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering notable successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem. Badnam and more, the singer also spread the magic of his voice in Bollywood.

Image: PTI/ INSTAGRAM