Amit Shah Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar; 'impossible To Fill Void Left By Her'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Lata Ji dedicated her life to music. Her voice was god-gifted just like a child's smile or sunrise."

Written By
Vidyashree S
lata mangeshkar

Image: ANI


On the sad demise of the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences and said this is an irreplaceable loss to the entire country especially to the music industry. Amit Shah mentioned that Lata Ji lent her voice with no religious boundaries. 

"Lata Ji dedicated her life to music. Her voice was god-gifted just like a child's smile or sunrise that doesn't have any religion. I had a close connection with her, she supported me in my difficult times. The void left by her is impossible to fill", Amit Shah said.

"Today Lata Ji is no more with us. This is an irreplaceable loss to the entire country and especially to the music sector. For seven decades, she adorned and decorated Indian music. Her voice was a gift from God. Her voice had no religious boundaries", he added.  The Union Minister stated that in the delicate moments of his life, Lata Ji's songs had motivated him. 

Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. She was 92 and was hospitalised in January with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The Centre has announced two-day national mourning as a mark of respect to the Bharat Ratna awardee. The Maharashtra government has announced that the legendary singer will be accorded a state funeral. The Mangeshkar family plans to take the mortal remains of the singer to Prabhu Kunj, her residence, for two hours. Later the mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park for public darshan before cremation. 

Lata was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. She has recorded songs in various languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and some of the other regional languages too. She has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

Image: ANI

