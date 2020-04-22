Amit Trivedi Releases Second Single 'Radhe' From New Album 'Songs Of Faith'; Watch

Bollywood music composer Amit Trivedi took to his Twitter account and shared the latest track of his new album Songs of Faith. The song is called Radhe and is a take on Radha-Krishna's love story as the singer has shared that most of the songs in the album will be based on devotional and spiritual themes. The music composer,l who has sung some very popular tracks in many Bollywood films, also announced his label for independent music, AT Azaad in an interaction with an entertainment portal earlier this month.

Bringing you 'Radhe', a poignant yet naughty take on Radha-Krishna's love story. This song speaks of Krishna's love and wait for Radha where he is singing in her memory. Hope you enjoy it! Watch it here: https://t.co/Q8jrT83tga#ATAzaad #SongsofFaith #AmitTrivedi — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) April 22, 2020

With the announcement of his music label, Amit Trivedi also released the first song of his album titled Moti Veraan, which is a Gujarati number. The composition is about Goddess Ambika as it describes the happiness and excitement to welcome Ambe Ma, dance Garba and invite the Goddess into our homes during Navaratri. Along with Amit Trivedi, singer Osmin Mir has sung the song.

Trivedi, who has given some of the most acclaimed music in films like "Dev D", "Udaan", "Queen" and "Mannmarziyaan', said he is looking forward to embark on the new journey.

"I've been composing music for feature films since 2007. Since 13 years I've been creating music for films and I totally enjoy, love doing that. However, I have a lot of music inside me which I want to share with you all in a different way," Trivedi said in a video on Twitter.

