Amit Trivedi Sends Love To COVID Patient Enjoying His Song 'Love You Zindagi' In Hospital

Amit Trivedi took to his Twitter space to react to the video of the Doctor playing his song for a COVID-19 patient in the emergency room.

Amit Trivedi

A few days ago, a video went viral on the Internet in which a young woman who couldn’t get an ICU bed due to the surge in COVID cases in India, was being treated in a COVID-19 emergency ward when she asked her doctor to play some music. The doctor obliging to her request played Amit Trivedi’s song Love You Zindagi from the Alia Bhatt movie Dear Zindagi. It seems Amit Trivedi got wind of the viral video and took to his Twitter space to share his reaction.

Amit Trivedi shares the story of a woman battling COVID

Originally posted by Dr Monica Langeh, the video shows the patient swinging to the music of Love You Zindagi with a smile on her face. She is also seen waving to the camera while the doctor is recording the video. Amit Trivedi who has composed the music for the song shared the video on his Twitter and wrote, "I'm glad music is her in these tough times Hoping for her quick recovery, god bless."

The 23-second video has crossed over 708K views on Twitter and has over 7.8k retweets. Netizens have been calling the young woman a fighter and have been praying for her speedy recovery. Dr Monic Langeh on receiving so much positivity from the internet shared an update of the young woman and said that they are planning to discharge her in 2-3 days from the emergency ward. Take a look at the comments.

A look at Amit Trivedi's latest projects

Amit Trivedi has a jam-packed schedule this year as he will be composing music for several Bollywood movies. These movies include Haseen Dilruba helmed by Vinil Mathew and Amit Ravinderanath Sharma's Maidaan. Apart from this, Amit Trivedi has also composed the music for the movies Butterfly, Paris Paris, Zam Zam and That is Mahalakshmi all of which are the remakes of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, respectively. Other notable movies that have its music composed by Amit Trivedi in 2020 include Netflix's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, V and Bulbbul.

