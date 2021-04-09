Amit Trivedi Thanks Fans And Followers For Their Birthday Wishes As He Cuts A Cake | Watch

Amit Trivedi celebrated his 42nd birthday, on April 8, 2021, and took to his social media account to express gratitude for all the birthday wishes and love. The video was captured as the music composer cut his birthday cake, and his near and dear ones celebrated with him. Read along and take a look at the video, as well as what Trivedi has to say.

Amit Trivedi thanks fans and followers for all the birthday wishes

The video shared by the renowned music composer started with him cutting his birthday cake, while he had a wide grin on his face and people in the background sang the birthday song. After which, he looked up at the camera and said, “Also, I’d like to thank each and everyone who has wished me today on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, entire social media platforms… Thank you very much” and blew the candles on his cake and signed off. Along with the post, he wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for your lovely wishes. Love you all” and added the folded hands plus a red heart emoji.

The post has more than 15k likes so far with over 34.6k views. Comments under the post, also have fans and followers pouring in love on the music composer and wishing him the best on his special day. Have a look at some of the comments under the post, here.

Amit Trivedi on the work front

Amit Trivedi has a long list of projects in his kitty in the current year, for which he will be composing music. He will be composing the music for the movie Haseen Dilruba directed by Vinil Mathew. He will also be on board the crew of the movie Maidaan, as music composer which has Amit Ravindernath Sharma as its director. Along with this, Amit Trivedi has also composed music for the movies Butterfly, Paris Paris, Zam Zam and That is Mahalakshmi which are the remakes of the Kangana Ranaut starring movie Queen, in the languages Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, respectively. In 2020, he composed music for the movies Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, V and Bulbbul.

Promo Image Source: Amit Trivedi Instagram

