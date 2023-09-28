Amit Trivedi's New Album Songs Of Trance 2 To Release In October

National Award Winning Music Composer Amit Trivedi, who is known for ‘Dev.D’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Bombay Velvet’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, is coming up with his new music album, titled ‘Songs of Trance 2 (SOT 2)’. The album follows the success of his earlier album ‘Songs of Trance’ which hit the airwaves in 2020.

The album, which is slated to release on October 10, will see Amit collaborating with diverse talents across the board. It consists of six songs, infused with Electronic beats, lush instrumentation, and entrancing vocals. Talking about the album, Amit said: “ ‘Songs of Trance 2' (SOT 2) is not just music to me, it's a piece of my soul. Creating this album was a very personal and creative journey. I hope these melodies touch the hearts as they did mine”.

He further mentioned, “Each song is a precious gem, and I can't wait to share them. When the audience listens, I hope they feel the emotions that went into creating this." The album will be released under the composer’s independent label, Amit Trivedi Azaad.

Amit is known for his knack towards off-beat sounds and experimentation in the soundscape. His soundtrack for ‘Bombay Velvet’ is one of the finest in the Hindi cinema and remains the only full Jazz album of Bollywood till date.