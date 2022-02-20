Ammy Virk On Marriage Rumours: 'If There’s A Secret, It’s A Secret For Certain Time'

Famous Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk is known to keep his love life extremely private, with not much known about his relationship status. The Qismat actor was earlier linked with former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana, however, both refuted the rumours later. According to a Hindustan Times report, a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity quipped that Ammy is already married and also has a child.

The source mentioned that the singer has a 2-year-old daughter, and he likes to keep his partner and child 'away from the limelight'. "He is a complete family man", the source mentioned and revealed that the family is based in Punjab. The publication further approached the singer to issue a clarification, however, Virk didn't confirm nor deny it.

Ammy Virk responds to his marriage rumours

The 83 actor quipped that it's his prerogative to reveal any information pertaining to his marriage. “I don’t want to disclose ki hai ke nahi", he quipped. He further added that if there's any secret, it is going to last for a certain time and that he'll reveal everything whenever he wishes to disclose it. "Whenever we will disclose it, we will reveal everything. Whether I’m married or I’ve a kid or how many I have, I will talk about everything.” he quipped.

He also said that he's not even sure about where he wants to get settled in the future, so when things fall into place, he'll let people know about this private affair. “Abhi toh ye hi nahin pata ki kahan rehna hai, gaon, Mohali ki Mumbai ya Canada mein. When everything is settled, I’ll let you know.” he mentioned.

Known for crooning famous Punjabi songs and starring in blockbuster Punjabi films, Ammy made his Bollywood debut through the biographical sports film 83. Directed by Kabir Khan the movie was based on the historic win of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie featured Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, and others in pivotal roles.