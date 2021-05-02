Ammy Virk's Awards And Nominations That Prove His Caliber As An Actor And Singer

Punjabi singer Amninderpal Singh Virk is a celebrated young artist who famously goes by the name Ammy Virk. He has worked in a variety of Hindi and Punjabi songs, most of which have become hugely popular for their catchy tunes and lyrics. Some of his musical pieces like Taare Balliye and Kali Jotta, made it to numerous charts with impressive viewership on various streaming platforms. Ammy Virk has also won a Punjabi Film Award in the past, for his work in the 2015 film, Angrej.

Awards won by Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk is not just a celebrated Punjabi singer but also a well-known young actor who has worked in a bunch of films in the north. In Bollywood, he has worked in the Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Abhishek Bachchan film, Manmarziyaan. He was also nominated for Screen award in the ‘Best Playback Singer’ category for the song Daariya, from the same Bollywood film.

In 2016, he won a PTC Punjabi Film Award as the ‘Best Debut Actor’ for his Punjabi film Angrej. The film had been directed by Simerjit Singh and also starred actors like Sargun Mehta and Aditi Sharma in key roles. In 2017, he had been nominated for the same award in the ‘Best Actor’ category for his other film, Bambukat. In the 2019 and 2020 PTC Punjabi Film Awards, he had been nominated for roles in Harjeeta and Muklawa, respectively.

Ammy Virk has lately been keeping his fans entertained through various social media posts. The actor had previously posted a video with writer and filmmaker Jagdeep Sidhu. In the Instagram video, Jagdeep can be seen chained to a chair while Ammy is making the video with the song Kranti playing in the background. The two can be seen executing a hilarious pun while hanging out together. The two artists are seen laughing wholeheartedly as Jagdeep has the name ‘Kranti’ written on his arm. Ammy Virk has lately been receiving a lot of love for this video as fans love to witness his fun tactics. Have a look at the video from Ammy Virk’s Instagram here.

