Amrit Maan's New Track 'All Bamb' Out Now, Fans Call It 'chartbuster'

Punjabi singer Amrit Maan is known for his upbeat and high tempo songs that never fail to strike a chord with his fans. Recently, the Sira E Hou hitmaker released yet another foot-tapping track titled All Bamb. The songs took social media by storm within a short time span of its release. Here are all the details about Amrit Maan's new song.

Amrit Maan's new song All Bamb out now

All Bamb garnered over one million views on YouTube within four hours of its release. Along with Amrit, it also features Neeru Bajwa. It begins with Neeru calling Amrit and asking how are things on his end. Amrit replies by saying that he has friends over and they are all having fun drinking and partying. To which Neeru quips that she is a classic scotch. Amrit replies saying that he is a tequila shot and they promise to meet each other the next day.

The next frame sees Neeru and Amrit showing off a swanky car. Throughout the video, they don expensive suits and ooze some swag. In the background, a couple of helicopters are seen hovering as well. Neeru is also seen learning various sports like badminton and rifle shooting in the video. The video ends with Neeru and Amrit having dinner in a restaurant.

More about All Bamb

Amrit Maan has not only penned the lyrics of the track but he has also composed it. The female vocals are lent by Gurlej Akhtar and the music for it is composed by Ikwinder Singh. Sukh Sanghera has directed the music video of this song. Fans have showered a lot of love on the song and commented on the video to express their views about it. One of them wrote that Amrit Maan is ‘back with a banger’ while another wrote Amrit and Neeru have the song on fire. Check out their reactions below.

Amrit Maan's songs

The singer shot to fame with his debut track in 2015 titled Desi Da Drum. Some of his other tracks that have instantly become party anthems are Bamb Jatt which has 100 million views on YouTube, Peg Di Waashna which has 122 million views and Bambiha Bole which has 155 million views on the video-sharing platform. He is also known for his performance in films like Channa Mereya and Laung Laachi.

