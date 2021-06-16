Amrita Rao's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess The Actor's Films Based On Storyline?

Amrita Rao movies have seen her play characters ranging from a historic character in The Legend Of Bhagat Singh to a multi-layered love interest in Vivah. Amrita Rao's latest film happens to be the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-frontlined Thackerey. If you're someone who has been a fan of Amrita Rao movies and can't wait to see what Amrita Rao's upcoming movie has in store for you. you should be able to answer most of the questions that are a part of the quiz below easily. All one has to do is match the storyline of one of Amrita Rao's movies to the correct answer that is a part of the list of possible options from the answers section. Take the Amrita Rao quiz and find out how well do you know the star's filmography.

Amrita Rao's birthday quiz:

1) "The story of an individual who started a revolution in the name of a political party"

a) Shortkut

b) Thackerey

c) Vivaah

d) Fool N Final

2)" A reincarnation dramedy where a lady comes to India to investigate recurring visions of possibly her past life in her dreams. During this quest, she meets a thief who could have possibly been her lover in that lifetime".

a) Ab Ke Baras

b) Ja Ke Taras

c) Singh Saab The Great

d) None of the above

3) The story of an aspiring cricketer who ruins his one chance of being a part of the Indian Cricket team due to cocky behaviour. The film sees him embark on the route of course correction"

a)Pyare Mohan

b) Masti

c) Grand Masti

d) Victory

4) "A family revenge saga that sees a member of the family being wrongfully convicted for the murder of his family. After spending 14 years in prison, the individual embarks on a journey to find the real individual who is responsible for the same"

a) Ab Ke Baras 2

b) Oye Lucky Lucky Oye

c) Athidhi

d) None of the above

5) A film that sees its protagonist trying to gain popularity via the means of forging relationships. But, as the first one in the list of the same goes awry, the protagonist changes for good"

a) Ishq Vishk

b) Jolly LLB

c) Masti

d) None of the above

6) "A corporate drama between two cut-throat businessmen that eventually turns into a film about a murder plan being hatched by one of them"

a) Satyagraha

b) Shikhar

c) Love U Mr Kalakaar

d) None of the above

7) "A film about an individual trying to convince the industrialist father of the love of his life regarding his worthiness as a possible suitor"

a) Love U Mr Kalakaar

b) Satyagraha 2

c) Shikhar

d) None of the above

8) "The story of a man who, after meeting an untimely death, is given a week to return to Earth in order to wrap up all his unfinished business."

a) Punar Janam

b) Golmaal

c) Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi

d) None of the above

9) "The story of a to-be bride suffering first degree burns two days before her marriage"

a) Main Aur Mr. Right

b) Culture Shock

c) Vivaah

d) None of the above

10) "The story of a murder mystery that is supposed to be solved by two blind men as the ones accused is their newfound love interests"

a) Pyare Mohan 2

b) Pyare Mohan

c) Golmaal

d) None of the above

Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-d, 4-c, 5-a, 6-b, 7-a, 8-c, 9-c, 10-b

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.