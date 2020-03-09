Amruta Fadnavis Launches Music Video, Pays Tribute To Acid Attack Survivors

Singer and social activist Amruta Fadnavis launched her music video 'Alag Mera Yeh Rang Hain', which is a tribute to the acid attack survivors. Referring to the acid victims as 'victors', Amruta Fadnavis said that singing for the acid attack 'victors' was an emotional experience. She further said that she could feel the agony of the victors while singing and enacting in the video. The music video launch was graced by acid attack victor Laxmi Agarwal.

