The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Amruta Fadnavis Launches Music Video, Pays Tribute To Acid Attack Survivors

Music

Singer and social activist Amruta Fadnavis launched her music video 'Alag Mera Yeh Rang Hain', which is a tribute to acid attack survivors.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Singer and social activist Amruta Fadnavis launched her music video 'Alag Mera Yeh Rang Hain', which is a tribute to the acid attack survivors. Referring to the acid victims as 'victors', Amruta Fadnavis said that singing for the acid attack 'victors' was an emotional experience. She further said that she could feel the agony of the victors while singing and enacting in the video. The music video launch was graced by acid attack victor Laxmi Agarwal.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Zen
SADAVARTE INTERRUPTED BY SENA MLAS
Milind
EMAILS UNVEIL RANA-PRIYANKA LINK
Kashmir
KASHMIR'S APNI PARTY
Congress
CONGRESS ON PRIYANKA-RANA KAPOOR
Disha Patani
DISHA PATANI'S WEEKEND PLANS
Afghanistan
FIRING NEAR ASHRAF GHANI'S VENUE