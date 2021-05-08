Amul Honours Vanraj Bhatia's Legacy In Latest Topical: 'You Created A Manthan Of Melodies'

Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia passed away of age-related illness at his residence in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 94. His death left stars of the film industry heartbroken and some of them even paid tributes on social media. Not one to miss out on marking any major event or sharing its witty take on a social issue, Amul had an impressive tribute for the musician.

Amul’s tribute to Vanraj Bhatia

The tribute brilliantly portrayed the Amul character stepping into Vanraj Bhatia's shoes, as he was shown as playing the piano. With the words, ‘tribute to the legendary music composer’, the Twitter handle lauded Bhatia's legacy, honouring his ‘manthan (churning) of melodies’.

Some of the musician’s notable works were for veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s films in the ‘70s. Manthan (1976) starring Smita Patil, Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri, was among his well-known albums.

Right from classics like 36 Chowringhee Lane and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, TV shows like Wagle Ki Duniya, Yatra and Tamas to background scores in films like Pardes, Beta, among others, Bhatia left behind a rich legacy.

Bhatia won the National Award for the TV show Tamas in 1988 and won numerous other awards in his career, which included the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Creative and Experimental Music in 1989. The Government of India felicitated him with the fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri in 2012.

Tributes for Vanraj Bhatia poured in from the celebrities of the film industry like Smriti Irani, Prasoon Joshi, Jeet Gannguli, among others. Calling him 'phenomenal', 'inspiring musician' and other terms, they recalled 'countless memories' associated with his songs.

