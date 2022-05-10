Amul Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Pandit Shivkumar Sharma; 'Unke Har Saans Mein Saaz Tha'

Legendary musician and Santoor virtuoso Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away on Tuesday at 84. The acclaimed artiste, who had been suffering from kidney-related problems, suffered a cardiac arrest. While eminent personalities across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, have paid heartfelt tributes to the music maestro, members of the entertainment fraternity also took to social media to mourn the loss. Following the same, Amul in its new topical offered a musical tribute to the late musician.

Amul pays tribute to Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

In the new topical, Amul used a caricature of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma with an emotional tagline that read "unke har saans mein saaz tha (there were music in his every breath)". While sharing the topical, the brand wrote, "Tribute to the legendary maestro santoor player". Take a look at it below:

As reported by PTI, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma will be accorded a state funeral, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office on Tuesday. Hailing from Jammu, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma began learning Santoor when he was merely thirteen. Ever since delivering his first public performance in Mumbai in 1995, the legendary Santoor player rose to tremendous fame and became a recipient of several national and international accolades, including honorary citizenship of the city of Baltimore in the USA. The Government of India has also presented him with the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi paid condolences to his family and admirers and stated, "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti".

In his prolific career that spans over 6 decades, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma has delivered many albums of Hindustani santoor music. In addition to this, he played music for several iconic Bollywood movies including Silsila, and Chandni. He earned the Sangeet Natak Akademi honour back in 1986 for his exceptional contribution to Indian music. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is survived by his wife and two sons.

Image: Twitter/@faraoukhtar, Instagram/@amul_india